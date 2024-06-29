T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs SA Final: Left-arm pace troubles Indian openers

It is no secret that Indian openers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have struggled significantly against left-arm pacers. If the 2021 T20 World Cup game against Pakistan was not enough to illustrate it, the 2024 T20 World Cup reinforced this belief.





Be it Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan, Josua Little of Ireland and Saurabh Netravalkar of the USA at the group stage, or Mitchell Starc, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Reece Topley in the Super 8s and Semi-Final, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have struggled to pick the lengths and the line of the ball shaping away from them or coming from that very angle.





Indian Openers v Left-Arm Pace (2024 T20 WC) Batter BF RR Wickets Ave DR Rohit Sharma 61 9.73 4 24.75 15.2 Virat Kohli 18 6.66 2 10 9 However, when it comes to the T20 World Cup 2024, it is Kohli who has been scalped the most by the left-arm pacers and has found it difficult to score against them.



Indian openers weakest against left-arm pace





Openers (by Team) Facing Left Arm Seam (2024 T20 WC) Balls Faced RR Wickets Ave DR India 79 9.03 6 19.83 13.1 USA 68 7.76 5 17.6 13.6 Afghanistan 72 7.16 4 21.5 18 Ireland 27 3.11 4 3.5 6.7 New Zealand 17 2.11 4 1.5 4.2 Among all the teams in this World Cup, India has lost the most 'opener' wickets to the left-arm pacers, followed by the USA and Afghanistan. However, one thing to note would be the fact that Indian openers have also faced the most number of balls against left-handers.



Will Jansen utilise this opportunity?