T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs SA Final: How bowling put Proteas in the final?





LIVE | IND vs SA Final: Barbados weather forecast & hourly rain prediction When South Africa entered their first-ever final after seven attempts in the semi-final of the T20 and ODI World Cups, it was in a game where their bowlers bowled the opposition out for the lowest-ever total recorded in a T20 World Cup semi-final. This was symbolic and significant as the entire T20 World Cup 2024 campaign of the Proteas has been built on brilliant bowling performances.

Drastic improvement in the economy rate





South Africa’s Run Rate and Economy Rate by Phase (2022 & 2024 T20 WC) Batting: South Africa's RR Bowling: South Africa's ER Phase 2022 T20 WC 2024 T20 WC 2022 T20 WC 2024 T20 WC Powerplay 8.33 6.6 7.03 5.7 Middle 9.02 6.37 7.45 6.01 Death 7.15 8.27 9.27 6.96 No doubt that the pitches in the USA and the Caribbean have been hard to play on, but even on these wickets, a certain skill is needed for the bowlers to exploit the conditions. The South African bowling line-up put all their learnings on display as they improved their performance, especially the economy rate from the previous editions.





T20 World Cup 2024 final SA vs IND Playing 11, live toss time, streaming Though the batters have played as the other teams' batters have in this World Cup (slowly and steadily), it is the bowlers who have made the difference.

Best economic side in this World Cup





Team Economy Rate (2024 T20 WC) *min 5 Matches Team ER South Africa 6.13 Bangladesh 6.63 India 6.65 Afghanistan 6.69 West Indies 7.04 Australia 7.55 England 7.95 USA 9.15 The Proteas bowling unit is the most economical in this T20 World Cup 2024 as they have bowled with an economy rate of 6.13. Other teams are far away from them.





T20 WC 2024 Final SA vs IND head-to-head, Key Stats, Barbados pitch report

The reason for such a brilliant economy is the fact that all five front-line bowlers of the South African team have given runs at below six runs an over. The number of Proteas bowlers to feature among the most economical bowlers list in the 2022 T20 World Cup was just one while it is five this time around.