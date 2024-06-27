Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

T20 World Cup 2024: Steyn, Smith emotional, Proteas reach first ever final

South Africa handed a nine-wicket thrashing to Afghanistan in the semifinals in Tarouba, Trinidad to make the final after seven semifinal disappointments of the past

South Africa national cricket team

South Africa national cricket team

Press Trust of India Johannesburg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Graeme Smith and Dale Steyn are all too familiar with the heartbreak of being a South African in ICC events, and as the Proteas broke the jinx by entering their maiden T20 World Cup final, both men felt emotionally overwhelmed.
South Africa handed a nine-wicket thrashing to Afghanistan in the semifinals in Tarouba, Trinidad to make the final after seven semifinal disappointments of the past.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"We are in the finals. Couldn't be happier for @AidzMarkaram and the team, one more to go," wrote former skipper Smith on his X account, tagging current captain Aiden Markram.
Steyn, the premier fast bowler of his time, was as delighted to see his country in the showpiece's final, and lauded the pace bowlers for producing a brilliant effort to bowl out the Afghans for a feeble 56.
"It's emotional down here. We're into a final. Proteas with the bit between their teeth!
 

"It's been destructive poetry in motion. Beautiful to watch," Steyn scribbled on his X handle.
The South African government too congratulated the team for achieving a historic feat.
"Congratulations @ProteasMenCSA on reaching the finals in the T20 World Cup for the first time beating Afghanistan by 9 wickets."

Check India vs England Semi-Final Full Scorecard Here 

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) also lauded the rivals for reaching the title clash, even though they were crestfallen by the result in the semifinals.
"Not exactly the ending we hoped for in this T20 World Cup. But hats off to #AfghanAtalan for an unforgettable performance throughout the event.
"Congratulations to @ProteasMenCSA for securing their first-ever final berth in World Cup cricket.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup South Africa cricket team Dale Steyn

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon