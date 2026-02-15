USA vs Namibia live streaming: Where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 match?
The US and Namibia will both look to avoid early elimination by securing a win in Chennai today
BS Web Team New Delhi
Team USA face Namibia in Match 26 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, today. Whoever loses this contest will be eliminated from the Super 8 race, raising the stakes for both sides in this crucial group clash.
The USA head into the game with renewed confidence after a dominant win over the Netherlands, a performance that highlighted their batting firepower and disciplined bowling. Despite earlier defeats to Pakistan and India, they showed strong intent throughout the tournament, even pushing India hard before Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliance tilted that contest away from them. Their latest victory has revived momentum at the right time.
Namibia, meanwhile, find themselves under pressure after back-to-back losses. Defeats to the Netherlands and India exposed gaps in both departments, particularly in maintaining partnerships and containing runs with the ball. With their campaign on the line, Namibia will need a sharper all-round display, while the USA will look to carry forward their confidence and keep their progression hopes alive with another commanding performance.
So, how can fans around the world catch all the live action from the marquee ICC tournament without being at the stadium? Here’s everything you need to know.
USA vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
USA vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
When will the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be played?
The USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 15.
What will be the venue for the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
What time will the toss for the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The toss for the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.
What time will the first ball of the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
The first ball of the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 1:54 PM IST