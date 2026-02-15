Sunday, February 15, 2026 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / West Indies vs Nepal live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

West Indies vs Nepal live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Two-time champions West Indies can become the first team to qualify for the Super 8s if they secure a win over Nepal today

West Indies vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details

West Indies vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details

BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

West Indies face Nepal in Match 25 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, in a high-stakes Group C encounter today. Victory would seal a Super 8s spot for West Indies, while Nepal need a must-win result to keep their campaign alive.
 
West Indies arrive with momentum after convincing wins against Scotland and England, performances that showcased their batting depth and the effectiveness of their spin attack. The Caribbean side have combined aggression with composure, successfully defending totals and controlling games through the middle overs, making them one of the most balanced teams in the group so far.
 
 
Nepal’s journey has been more turbulent. They came agonisingly close to defeating England in a spirited chase but failed to maintain that level against Italy, suffering a heavy loss that has increased the pressure on this encounter. Their batting has shown promise in patches, yet a lack of sustained partnerships and inconsistent bowling have held them back.
 
The Wankhede surface has offered some assistance to spinners and, with this being an early start, pacers could also find movement upfront. Nepal will need early breakthroughs and improved execution, while West Indies will look to maintain their unbeaten run and edge closer to the Super 8s.  Check all the live updates of the West Indies vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

Also Read

West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

West Indies vs Nepal LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies eye Super 8 spot; toss at 10:30 AM

WI vs NEP T20 WC pitch report Wankhede Stadium

T20 World Cup 2026: WI vs NEP pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

WI vs NEP T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies vs Nepal preview, toss time, live streaming

India vs Pakistan: All you need to know

India vs Pakistan: More than a match as spin and tension collide in Colombo

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan will have an advantage: Suryakumar Yadav ahead of IND vs PAK

West Indies vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube 

West Indies vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 15.
 
What will be the venue for the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
 
What time will the toss for the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10.30 am IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha adressed the media ahead of their T20 WC game vs India

IND vs PAK: Salman Agha non-committal on handshake ahead of T20 WC match

Salman Agha down plays the Usman Tariq chatter ahead of IND vs PAK T20 WC match

Salman Agha plays down Usman Tariq's role in India vs Pakistan match

Mohsin Naqvi is expected to attend the IND vs PAK match in Colombo

PCB chief Naqvi to attend IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo

Abhishek Sharma

IND vs PAK Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma to play against Pakistan, says Surya

Suryakumar Yadav remained tight lipped on the question about a potential handshake between India and Pakistan players during their upcoming match

Wait for 24 hours: Surya comments on handshake talks ahead of IND vs PAK

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup West Indies cricket team T20 cricket Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today