West Indies vs Nepal live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Two-time champions West Indies can become the first team to qualify for the Super 8s if they secure a win over Nepal today
West Indies face Nepal in Match 25 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, in a high-stakes Group C encounter today. Victory would seal a Super 8s spot for West Indies, while Nepal need a must-win result to keep their campaign alive.
West Indies arrive with momentum after convincing wins against Scotland and England, performances that showcased their batting depth and the effectiveness of their spin attack. The Caribbean side have combined aggression with composure, successfully defending totals and controlling games through the middle overs, making them one of the most balanced teams in the group so far.
Nepal’s journey has been more turbulent. They came agonisingly close to defeating England in a spirited chase but failed to maintain that level against Italy, suffering a heavy loss that has increased the pressure on this encounter. Their batting has shown promise in patches, yet a lack of sustained partnerships and inconsistent bowling have held them back.
The Wankhede surface has offered some assistance to spinners and, with this being an early start, pacers could also find movement upfront. Nepal will need early breakthroughs and improved execution, while West Indies will look to maintain their unbeaten run and edge closer to the Super 8s. Check all the live updates of the West Indies vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here
West Indies vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
West Indies vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
When will the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 15.
What will be the venue for the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the toss for the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The toss for the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10.30 am IST.
What time will the first ball of the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
The first ball of the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
