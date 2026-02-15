Sunday, February 15, 2026 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 World Cup 2026: WI vs NEP pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

T20 World Cup 2026: WI vs NEP pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

Nepal began their campaign with a close defeat against England in their opening match, followed by a comprehensive 10-wicket loss to Italy.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 action continues as West Indies (WI) face off against Nepal (NEP) in the 25th match of the tournament. The clash will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 15, promising an exciting encounter for fans of both sides.
 
West Indies enter the contest brimming with confidence after securing back-to-back victories in the tournament. They kicked off their campaign with a solid win over Scotland and followed it up with an impressive performance against England, showing a blend of explosive batting and disciplined bowling. Key players have contributed consistently, giving the team a strong platform to build on as they aim to maintain their unbeaten streak.
 
 
Nepal, meanwhile, are still chasing their first win of the tournament. The team began their campaign with a close defeat against England in their opening match, followed by a comprehensive 10-wicket loss to Italy. Despite these setbacks, Nepal remain determined to turn their fortunes around and are looking to make a mark against a strong West Indies side. With momentum on the line, this encounter at Wankhede promises to be a crucial test for both teams as they strive to progress further in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. 
 
T20 World Cup 2026 WI vs NEP: Wankhede Stadium pitch report

The two games held at Wankhede Stadium so far have been tightly contested, with batting proving to be a tough task. Similar conditions are anticipated for the upcoming match, where the pitch is expected to favor bowlers. Batters may struggle, and bowlers are likely to find plenty of chances to take wickets when pressure is applied effectively.
 
T20 World Cup 2026 IND vs PAK: Head-to-head stats at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
 
West Indies and Nepal will be playing their first T20I encounter at this venue on February 15.
 
Most recent T20I match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
 
The most recent T20I match played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, was Match 17 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Italy and Nepal which was won by Italy on the day by 10 wickets..
 
Nepal, batting first, posted 123. In reply, Italy batted brilliantly and got a 10-wicket win on the day.
 
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Key T20I stats 
Statistic Value
Total Matches 17
Matches won batting first 9
Matches won bowling first 8
Average 1st innings Score 175
Average 2nd innings Score 155
Highest total recorded 247/9 (20 Ovs) by IND vs ENG
Lowest total recorded 80/10 (16.2 Ovs) by INDW vs ENGW
Highest score chased 230/8 (19.4 Ovs) by ENG vs RSA
Lowest score defended 143/6 (20 Ovs) by WIW vs NZW
 

First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

