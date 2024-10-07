Business Standard
Indian pacer Reddy reprimanded for aggressive celebration against Nida Dar

On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Lauren Agenbag, third umpire Jacquline Williams and fourth umpire Claire Polosak levelled the charge

Arundhati Reddy

Arundhati Reddy celebrates after getting the wicket of Poonam Khemnar of UP Warriorz. Photo: Sportzpics for WPL

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

India pace bowler Arundhati Reddy was on Monday reprimanded for giving an aggressive send-off to Pakistan's Nida Dar during their Women's T20 World Cup contest here.

Reddy had taken three wickets in India's six-wicket win over the arch-rivals on Sunday. She let emotions get the better of her after castling Dar in the 20th over of the Pakistan innings as she gestured in the direction of the pavilion.

"Reddy was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match'," said the ICC in a statement.

 

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Reddy's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period."

Reddy admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction.

On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Lauren Agenbag, third umpire Jacquline Williams and fourth umpire Claire Polosak levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.


First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

