AUS W vs NZ W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST today

After starting their respective campaigns with comfortable wins, defending champions Australia and last edition’s semi-finalists New Zealand are set to go head-to-head in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Tuesday, October 8, in Sharjah. The winner of the match will take a significant step towards the tournament's knockout stage, while the losing side will have to rely on permutations and combinations to reach the semi-finals.
This match holds importance for the Indian women’s team as well. If New Zealand manage to beat Australia on Tuesday, India will need to win their remaining matches against Australia and Sri Lanka to qualify. However, if the defending champions secure a victory, India will not only need to win their remaining matches but also hope that New Zealand lose one of their two remaining games.
Australia boast a well-rounded squad featuring the likes of Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, and Megan Schutt, while New Zealand will once again rely heavily on their star players, such as Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine, to lead them to victory.
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11:
Australia Women Playing 11 (probable): Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth
New Zealand Women Playing 11 (probable): Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head:
In women’s T20 international head-to-head records, Alyssa Healy’s Australian side holds a slight advantage over Sophie Devine’s White Ferns.
- Total Matches: 52
- AUS-W Won: 28
- NZ-W Won: 21
- No Result: 2
- Tie: 1
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Australia's Alyssa Healy and New Zealand's Sophie Devine will take place at 7 PM IST today.
Head-to-head record of Australia women vs New Zealand women in T20 internationals
Head-to-head record of Australia women vs New Zealand women in T20 internationals
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timing
The toss for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, match number 10, between Australia and New Zealand is scheduled to take place at 7 PM IST.
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Important fixture for Group A
The match between Australia and New Zealand will be important for the other three teams in Group A as well, as the result will provide a clearer picture of the qualification scenario for all five teams in the group.
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, match number 10, between Australia and New Zealand. Both teams are hoping to improve their position in the Group A race to the semifinals by winning the match on Tuesday. But who will emerge victorious in the end? Stay tuned to find out.
