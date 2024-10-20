Business Standard
Home / Cricket / Icc Womens T20 World Cup / News / Women's T20 WC final: SA-W vs NZ-W live time, playing 11, streaming

Women's T20 WC final: SA-W vs NZ-W live time, playing 11, streaming

South Africa and New Zealand will both aim for their maiden ICC Women's World T20 title when they lock horns on Sunday

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women T20 World Cup 2024 final

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women T20 World Cup 2024 final

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is set to conclude with the final between South Africa Women and New Zealand Women on Sunday, October 20, at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The two teams in the final have never won an ICC Women’s World T20 title, which means we will have new champions after Sunday.
 
On the road to the final, both South Africa and New Zealand lost only one match, and that too against former champions England and Australia, respectively, during the group stages. However, they both beat Australia and West Indies in the semifinals to enter the final, both former champions too. This proves that both the finalists have had a similar path to the competition so far, guaranteeing an enthralling clash on Sunday.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 
South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11:
 
South Africa Women Playing 11 (probable): Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee (wk), Marizanne Kapp (c), Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Suné Luus

Check ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 latest news here
 
New Zealand Women Playing 11 (probable): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas
 
South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head
 

More From This Section

WI-W vs NZ-W

Women's T20 WC Semi-final: WI-W vs NZ-W live time, playing 11, streaming

Australia vs South Africa semi-final 1

Women's T20 WC Semi-final: AUS-W vs SA-W live time, playing 11, streaming

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Women's T20 World Cup: WI beat England by 6 wickets, enter semifinals

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Women's T20 WC 2024: Why did Indian women's cricket team fail in UAE?

ENG-W vs WI-W

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ENG-W vs WI-W live time, playing 11, streaming

In the head-to-head competition, Sophie Devine’s New Zealand possess a significant lead over Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa.
  • Total matches: 15
  • SA-W won: 4
  • NZ-W won: 11
  • No result: 0
     
South Africa-W and New Zealand-W full squads:
 
South Africa-W squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon
 
New Zealand-W squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final live toss timing, streaming, and telecast details:

When will the SA-W vs NZ-W T20 WC final match take place?
 
The SA-W vs NZ-W T20 WC final match will take place on Sunday, October 20.
 
At what time will the SA-W vs NZ-W T20 WC final match live toss take place on October 20?
 
The live toss for the SA-W vs NZ-W T20 WC final match on October 20 will take place at 7 PM IST.
 
At what time will the live match between SA-W and NZ-W in the T20 WC final start on October 20?
 
The SA-W vs NZ-W T20 WC final match on October 20 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the SA-W vs NZ-W T20 WC final match in India?
 
The live telecast for the SA-W vs NZ-W T20 WC final match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the SA-W vs NZ-W T20 WC final match in India?
 
The live streaming of the SA-W vs NZ-W T20 WC final match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.
 

Also Read

World Test Championship 2023-25 points table

WTC 2025 points table: India, New Zealand, Pakistan's latest rankings

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Women's T20 WC: NZ spinners Carson, Kerr guide team to final clash vs SA

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 finalists

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final date & time, teams, live streaming

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa stun Australia by 8 wkts to enter final

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Semifinals

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinals: Full list of qualified teams

Topics : South Africa cricket team New Zealand cricket team ICC Women's World T20

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon