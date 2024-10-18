Business Standard
Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa stun Australia by 8 wkts to enter final

A resolute South Africa came up with a clinical performance to shock mighty Australia by eight wickets and enter the final of the Women's T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

South Africa thus exacted revenge for their loss in the last summit clash at home, when Australia won by 19 runs to lift their sixth title.

Put in, Australia were stopped at a modest 134 for five as Beth Mooney top-scored with a 42-ball 44 in the first semifinal.

Ayabonga Khaka (2/24) was the most successful bowler for South Africa, even as others chipped in nicely.

South Africa completed the task with 16 balls to spare and Anneke Bosch led the way with a scintillating knock of 74 not out in 48 balls. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt contributed a 37-ball 42 at the top of the order.

Earlier, Wolvaardt opted to field after winning the toss and her decision was justified as Ayabonga Khaka had Grace Harris and then Marizanne Kapp accounted for the wicket of Georgia Wareham to leave the Australians struggling at 18 for two in the third over.

Tahlia McGrath (27 off 33 balls) joined Mooney in the middle and the two steadied the Australian innings with a 50-run stand for the third wicket.

The partnership was broken when Nonkululeko Mlaba dismissed McGrath to bring Ellyse Perry into the middle at the start of the 13th over.

Brief scores:

Australia: 134/5 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 44, Tahlia McGrath 27; Ayabonga Khaka 2/24).

South Africa: 135/2 in 17.2 overs (Anneke Bosch not out 74, Laura Wolvaardt 42; Annabel Sutherland 2/26).


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

