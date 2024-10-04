Women's T20 World Cup 2024: IND-W vs NZ-W playing 11, live time, streaming

Business Standard
The two sides have met each other 13 times over the years, with the Kiwis having the upper hand, winning 9 matches. India have won 4 matches against New Zealand so far.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Match 4 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will see Harmanpreet Kaur's India take on New Zealand in their campaign opener on October 4 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Women in Blue will be looking to get their hands on a maiden World Cup title this year but will have to get past some of the best cricketing sides in the tournament. New Zealand will also be hoping to get a good start in the tournament by beating one of the favourites to win the title on Friday.

India have won both of their warm-up matches against South Africa and West Indies coming into the tournament.

India Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11:

India Women Playing 11 (probables): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

New Zealand Women Playing 11 (probables): Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Rosemary Mair

India Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other 13 times over the years, with the Kiwis having the upper hand, winning 9 matches. India have won 4 matches against New Zealand so far.

Total Matches: 13
IND-W Won: 4
NZ-W Won: 9
No Result: 0
 
India-W and New Zealand-W full squads:

India-W squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan
Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor

New Zealand-W squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

India Women vs New Zealand Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details


When will the India-W vs New Zealand-W T20 WC match take place?
 
The India-W vs New Zealand-W T20 WC match will begin on Thursday, October 4.

At what time will the India-W vs New Zealand-W T20 WC match live toss take place on October 4?
 
The live toss for the India-W vs New Zealand-W T20 WC match on October 4 will take place at 7 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between India-W and New Zealand-W in the T20 WC start on October 4?
 
The India-W vs New Zealand-W T20 WC match on October 4 will begin at 7:30 PM IST in the UAE.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India-W vs New Zealand-W T20 WC match in India?
 
The live telecast for the India-W vs New Zealand-W T20 WC match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India-W vs New Zealand-W T20 WC match in India?
 
The live streaming of the India-W vs New Zealand-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

