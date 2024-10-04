Business Standard
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SA-W vs WI-W playing 11, live time, streaming

Both South Africa and West Indies will face a tough task ahead, with 2 defeats each in their warm-up matches going into the tournament.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 9:32 AM IST

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 matchday 2 will see South Africa take on West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 4.

Laura Wolvaardt will try to lead the South African women's team to an opening victory on the day against a West Indies side captained by one of the best all-rounders in T20 cricket, Hayley Matthews.

However, both sides will face a tough task ahead, with 2 defeats each in their warm-up matches going into the tournament.

Click here to check South Africa women vs West Indies women full scorecard and match details here
 

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Playing 11:

South Africa Women Playing 11 (probables): Mieke De Ridder, S Jafta (wk), L Wolvaardt (C), Anneke Bosch, S Luus, T Brits, N de Klerk, M Kapp, CL Tryon, N Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu

West Indies Women Playing 11 (probables): Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Mandy Mangru, NK Crafton, Hayley Matthews (C), Chinelle Henry, Q Joseph, DJS Dottin, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 22 times over the years, with West Indies having the upper hand, winning 14 matches. South Africa have won 7 matches, while one match ended with no result.

Total Matches: 22
SA-W Won: 7
WI-W Won: 14
No Result: 1
 
South Africa-W and West Indies-W full squads:

South Africa-W squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon

West Indies-W squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details


When will the South Africa-W vs West Indies-W T20 WC match take place?
The South Africa-W vs West Indies-W T20 WC match will begin on Thursday, October 4.

At what time will the South Africa-W vs West Indies-W T20 WC live toss take place on October 4?
The live toss for the South Africa-W vs West Indies-W T20 WC match on October 4 will take place at 3 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between South Africa-W vs West Indies-W in the T20 WC start on October 4?
The South Africa-W vs West Indies-W T20 WC match on October 4 will begin at 3:30 PM IST in the UAE.

Which TV channels will live telecast the South Africa-W vs West Indies-W T20 WC match in India?
The live telecast for the South Africa-W vs West Indies-W T20 WC match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa-W vs West Indies-W T20 WC match in India?
The live streaming of the South Africa-W vs West Indies-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.

ICC T20 World Cup Cricket Women's T20 South Africa cricket team West Indies cricket team

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 9:32 AM IST

