Business Standard
Home / Cricket / Icc Womens T20 World Cup / News / Women's T20 WC: ICC launches AI tool to shield players from 'toxic content'

Women's T20 WC: ICC launches AI tool to shield players from 'toxic content'

The tournament gets underway in Sharjah on Thursday with the final slated in Dubai on October 20.

New Zealand women's cricket team

New Zealand women's cricket team | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Sharjah
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a social media moderation tool at the Women's T20 World Cup to "protect the cricket community from toxic content" and create a safer and inclusive online environment for players and fans.

The tournament gets underway in Sharjah on Thursday with the final slated in Dubai on October 20.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This AI-powered tool, in collaboration with GoBubble, monitors toxic content like hate speech and harassment across official and player social media channels, aiming to protect mental health and foster a positive atmosphere.

ICC head of digital, Finn Bradshaw said: "We are dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive environment for all participants and fans of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, it's been great to see so many of the players and teams embrace our new initiative.

 

Over 60 players have already opted in for the social media protection service.

South Africa's Sinalo Jafta said: There is nothing worse than opening up your phone after a loss - or after a victory -- and regardless of what side you find yourself there is always some degrading comment about your personality.

"That protection for me is very big because players get to share their life with the world without the fear of being judged or criticised, she added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: PAK-W vs SL-W live time, playing 11, streaming

ICC Women's T20 World CICC Women's T20 World Cup - BAN-W vs SCO-Wup

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN-W vs SCO-W live time, playing 11, streaming

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Full schedule, format, live time, streaming

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia full schedule, live timings streaming

Smriti Mandhana

Women's T20 WC 2024: When you play for India, there are no excuses - Smriti

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon