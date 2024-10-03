ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Full schedule, format, live time, streaming

The 9th edition of ICC Women's T20 World Cup begins in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, October 3, 2024. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 was earlier scheduled to take place in Bangladesh, but keeping the ongoing civil unrest in the country, the ICC chose to shift the venue to the UAE for the safety of the players. However, Bangladesh will still be considered the host team for the tournament.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 format
In ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, the ICC has divided the 10 qualified teams into two groups of five teams each. Teams will play one match each against the four other teams from their group from October 3 to October 15, with the top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-final matches on October 17 and 18. The winners of these two semi-finals will then play each other in the final match on October 20.
All 23 matches of the tournament will be played in Sharjah and Dubai.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A Teams and fixtures
In Group A, the most successful team of the tournament and the defending champions, Australia, is placed alongside India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.
Full fixtures of Group A
|Group A Fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|October 3, Thursday
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|19:30:00
|Sharjah
|October 4, Friday
|India vs New Zealand
|19:30:00
|Dubai
|October 5, Saturday
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|19:30:00
|Sharjah
|October 8, Tuesday
|Australia vs New Zealand
|th19:30:00
|Sharjah
|October 6, Sunday
|India vs Pakistan
|15:30:00
|Dubai
|October 9, Wednesday
|India vs Sri Lanka
|19:30:00
|Dubai
|October 11, Friday
|Australia vs Pakistan
|19:30:00
|Dubai
|October 12, Saturday
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|15:30:00
|Sharjah
|October 13, Sunday
|India vs Australia
|19:30:00
|Sharjah
|October 14, Monday
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|19:30:00
|Dubai
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Teams and fixtures
In Group B, hosts Bangladesh are grouped with the West Indies, England, Scotland, and South Africa.
Full fixtures of Group B
|Group B Fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|October 3, Thursday
|Bangladesh vs Scotland
|15:30:00
|Sharjah
|October 4, Friday
|South Africa vs West Indies
|15:30:00
|Dubai
|October 5, Saturday
|Bangladesh vs England
|15:30:00
|Sharjah
|October 6, Sunday
|West Indies vs Scotland
|19:30:00
|Dubai
|October 7, Monday
|England vs South Africa
|19:30:00
|Sharjah
|October 9, Wednesday
|South Africa vs Scotland
|15:30:00
|Dubai
|October 10, Thursday
|Bangladesh vs West Indies
|19:30:00
|Sharjah
|October 12, Saturday
|Bangladesh vs South Africa
|19:30:00
|Dubai
|October 13, Sunday
|England vs Scotland
|15:30:00
|Sharjah
|October 15, Tuesday
|England vs West Indies
|19:30:00
|Dubai
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal and final full schedule and timings
The knockout stage of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will feature the top two teams from Groups A and B after the group stage matches in the semi-finals, while the winners of those two semi-finals will then meet in the grand finaleon October 20, 2024.
Play-offs fixtures
|Play-offs
|Date
|Teams
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|October 17, Thursday
|TBD vs TBD
|Semi-final 1
|19:30:00
|Dubai
|October 18, Friday
|TBD VS TBD
|Semi-final 2
|19:30:00
|Sharjah
|October 20, Sunday
|TBD VS TBD
|Final
|19:30:00
|Dubai
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Live streaming and telecast details
When will the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup begin?
The 2024 Women’s T20 ICC World Cup will begin on Thursday October three with the match between Bangladesh and Scotland.
Where to watch the live telecast of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in India?
The live telecast of the 2024 Women's T20 ICC World Cup matches will be available on Start Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in India?
The live streaming of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup matches will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
When will India play their first match at the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup?
India will start their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Friday October 4, 2024 in Dubai.