Business Standard
Home / Cricket / Icc Womens T20 World Cup / News / Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN-W vs SCO-W live time, playing 11, streaming

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN-W vs SCO-W live time, playing 11, streaming

Bangladesh women's cricket team will lock horns with Scotland women's team in the opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at Sharjah today

ICC WoICC Women's T20 World Cup - BAN-W vs SCO-Wmen's T20 World Cup

ICC Women's ICC Women's T20 World Cup - BAN-W vs SCO-WT20 World Cup

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The 9th edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to begin on October 3 as Bangladesh and Scotland kickstart their campaigns in an afternoon fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The tournament was supposed to take place in Bangladesh but was later shifted to the UAE.

A total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament for a chance to be crowned the new world champions this year. Teams are divided into 2 groups of 5 and will then progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Playing 11:

Bangladesh Women Playing 11 (probables): Murshida Khatun, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Taj Nehar, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan

More From This Section

England women's cricket team

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: England full schedule, live timings, streaming

Jemimah Rodrigues

Women's T20 WC: When it comes to team, I give my life out there - Rodrigues

West Indies women's cricket team

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies full schedule, live time, streaming

South African women's cricket team

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa full schedule, live time streaming

vvs laxman

Laxman says Indian women's team's T20 WC preparations are very intense


Scotland Women playing 11 (probables): Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Ailsa Lister, Katherine Fraser, Darcey Carter, Abtaha Maqsood, Rachel Slater, Olivia Bell

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Head-to-Head

Bangladesh are the clear favourites in terms of head-to-head stats as they have won all 5 matches that have been played between the two sides over the years. This will be the 6th time these sides meet each other.

Total Matches: 5
BAN-W Won: 5
SCO-W Won: 0
No Result: 0

Bangladesh-W and Scotland-W full squads - 

Bangladesh-W squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Mst Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas

Scotland-W squad: Kathryn Bryce (captain), Chloe Abel, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Saskia Horley, Lorna Jack-Brown, Ailsa Lister, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the Bangladesh-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match take place?

The Bangladesh-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match will begin on Thursday, October 3.

At what time will the Bangladesh-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match live toss take place on October 3?

The live toss for the Bangladesh-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match on October 3 will take place at 3 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between Bangladesh-W and Scotland-W in the T20 WC start on October 3?

The  Bangladesh-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match on October 3 will begin at 3:30 PM IST in UAE.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Bangladesh-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match in India?

The live telecast for the Bangladesh-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the  Bangladesh-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match in India?
 
The live streaming of the  Bangladesh-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.


Also Read

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Full schedule, format, live time, streaming

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia full schedule, live timings streaming

Smriti Mandhana

Women's T20 WC 2024: When you play for India, there are no excuses - Smriti

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who will come out on top in player rankings?

Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup Squad

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka full schedule, live time, streaming

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Cricket Bangladesh cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon