IND W vs NZ W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST today

India women vs New Zealand women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India is clubbed with New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group A

Image Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup officially began in the UAE. After two low-scoring thrillers on Thursday, the competition will now feature the 2020 edition runners-up India taking on 2009 and 2010 editions’ runners-up New Zealand in a Group A match on Friday, October 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
 
The two teams will hope to start their T20 World Cup campaign on a high on Friday and take an early lead in the points table. Both India and New Zealand have been drafted into Group A, alongside defending champions Australia, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, making Group A ‘the group of death.’
 
For India, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Richa Ghosh will be leading the batting department, while Deepti Sharma, Renuka Thakur, Yastika Bhatia, and Arundhati Reddy will command the bowling department.

Check 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Points Table here
 
On the other hand, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, and Maddy Green will lead New Zealand’s batting department, with Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, and Fran Jones commanding the bowling department.

India Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11

India Women Playing 11 (probables): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

New Zealand Women Playing 11 (probables): Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Rosemary Mair
India women vs New Zealand women head-to-head in T20 internationals
 
In head-to-head stats in Women’s T20 internationals, Sophie Devine’s New Zealand side has the upper hand over Harmanpreet Kaur-led India.
  • Total matches: 13
  • India won: 4
  • New Zealand won: 9
  • No result: 0

India Women vs New Zealand women LIVE TOSS: Coin flip between India's Harmanpreet Kaur and New Zealand's Sophie Devine is at 7 PM IST today.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India women vs New Zealand women live telecast in India

Star Sports is official broadcaster for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast IND W vs NZ W match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast India women vs New Zealand women match with Hindi Commentary in India

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: IND women vs NZ women live telecast in India

Disney+Hotstar will live stream India women vs New Zealand women match in Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match in India on application and website.


5:11 PM

ICC Women's World Cup 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SA W vs WI W

West Indies women after being asked to bat first by the South African women's team, finished thier innings with 118 for 6 after 20 overs, with Steafani Taylor (44 not out) being thier top scorer. 

Nonkululeko Mlaba was the highest wicket-taker for South Africa with 4 wickets under her name.
5:01 PM

IND W vs NZ W ICC Women's World Cup 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of ICC Women's World Cup 2024 Group A match between India women and New Zealand women. Both teams will be staring their campaign at 7:30 PM IST on Friday in Dubai. But who will start on a high? Stay tuned to find out. 
Topics : ICC T20 World Cup India cricket team New Zealand cricket team India vs New Zealand ICC Women's World T20 Women's T20

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

