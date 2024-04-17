IPL 2024 GT vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Ahmedabad
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, GT vs DC Playing 11: Both the teams would look to disturb their winning combination at Ahmedabad
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will travel to Ahmedabad to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
Delhi has a win percentage of 66 at the Titans' home ground- the Narendra Modi Stadium. They would look to get inspired from that and their win in the last game they played at this venue, last season.
IPL 2024: GT vs DC Playing 11 prediction
GT Playing 11 probables: Shubman Gill (C), Matthew Wade (WK), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson
Impact Substitute: M Shahrukh Khan
DC Playing 11 probables: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (C&WK), Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma
Impact substitute: Ishan Porel
GT vs DC LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill and Delhi captain Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the GT vs DC match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. GT vs DC live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Live Streaming
GT vs DC live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
IPL 2024 GT vs DC Live Score
Check the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Score and match updates here
5:34 PM
Total matches played: 3
What has been the head-to-head record between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals?
Gujarat and Delhi have played against each other in only three matches. While the Titans have won two, Delhi, after struggling last season, managed to eke one win out of one of the top teams of IPL 2023.
Delhi Capitals won: 1
Gujarat Titans won: 2
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0
What impact will the GT vs DC IPL 2024 match have on the points table?
While the Gujarat Titans are sitting in the sixth position with six points to their name in six games, the Capitals have four points from two wins in six games. A win here could propel the Titans towards. A big win could even see them enter the top four as well. A win for Delhi on the other hand will push them close to the top four as they will move above the seventh position at least.
5:12 PM
What is the importance of the GT vs DC IPL 2024?
This match is going to be very important for both Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals as they are coming on the back of a win each and would not want to lose their momentum.
5:03 PM
Welcome to the live blog of GT vs DC IPL 2024
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 5:04 PM IST