IPL 2024 GT vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Ahmedabad

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will travel to Ahmedabad to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Delhi has a win percentage of 66 at the Titans' home ground- the Narendra Modi Stadium. They would look to get inspired from that and their win in the last game they played at this venue, last season.

Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here



IPL 2024: GT vs DC Playing 11 prediction

GT Playing 11 probables: Shubman Gill (C), Matthew Wade (WK), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson

Impact Substitute: M Shahrukh Khan

DC Playing 11 probables: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (C&WK), Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Impact substitute: Ishan Porel

GT vs DC LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill and Delhi captain Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the GT vs DC match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. GT vs DC live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Live Streaming

Check IPL 2024 Points Table here



GT vs DC live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English. GT vs DC live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

IPL 2024 GT vs DC Live Score

Check the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Score and match updates here