IPL 2025: MI vs LSG head-to-head, Mumbai weather forecast, toss stats

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG head-to-head, Mumbai weather forecast, toss stats

With the stakes high and the table tightly packed, this clash at Wankhede is shaping up to be a thrilling encounter that could have significant playoff implications for both teams.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are set to welcome Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants for Match No. 45 of the IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 27, at the legendary Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As the first match of the Super Sunday double-header, this clash promises high-octane action between two playoff-hungry sides.
 
Mumbai enter the contest in red-hot form, having strung together four consecutive victories—a massive turnaround after their struggles last season. Under Hardik Pandya’s leadership, MI currently sit fourth on the points table with five wins from nine matches. Another win could see them leap to the second spot, further boosting their postseason ambitions.
 
 
On the other side, Lucknow Super Giants have had a more inconsistent run, with two wins and two losses in their last four outings. While they haven’t quite found the rhythm yet, a win in Mumbai could not only revive their momentum but also push them above MI in the standings, with both sides currently on 10 points from nine games.
 
MI vs LSG head-to-head
 
Overall
Total matches played: 7
MI won: 1
LSG won: 6
No result: 0
 
HEAD-TO-HEAD at Wankhede Stadium
    • At Mumbai: Mts – 2, MI Won – 0, LSG Won – 2 
 
MI vs LSG H2H stats
Venue Matches Played MI won LSG won
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium 2 - 2
Brabourne Stadium 1 - 1
MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 1 -
Wankhede Stadium 2 - 2
 
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: MI vs LSG weather forecast
 
There’s no rain predicted in Mumbai during the match, so weather interruptions are highly unlikely. Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-30s throughout the game.
 
What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2025?
 
The last time these two sides met in IPL 2025 was at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow where Mumbai were handed a 12-run defeat by Lucknow Super Giants.
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

