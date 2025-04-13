Highest successful run chases at Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL history

As Mumbai Indians set a 206-run target for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the DC baters featuring Jake Frazer McGurk, KL Rahul among others would be looking to chase the mammoth total down in front of their home crowd as they look to win their 5th consecutive match this season. The highest successful run chase on this ground came back in 2021 when MI chased down 219 against the Chennai Super Kings. Check DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
|Highest successful run chases in Delhi
|Match Date
|Chasing Team
|Score
|Target
|Opposition
|May 1, 2021
|Mumbai Indians
|219/6
|219
|Chennai Super Kings
|May 4, 2017
|Delhi Capitals
|214/3
|209
|Gujarat Lions
|May 8, 2008
|Chennai Super Kings
|188/6
|188
|Delhi Capitals
|May 10, 2018
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|191/1
|188
|Delhi Capitals
|March 19, 2010
|Chennai Super Kings
|190/5
|186
|Delhi Capitals
|May 2, 2017
|Delhi Capitals
|189/4
|186
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|April 12, 2015
|Rajasthan Royals
|186/7
|185
|Delhi Capitals
|May 12, 2018
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|187/5
|182
|Delhi Capitals
|May 6, 2023
|Delhi Capitals
|187/3
|182
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|May 5, 2014
|Chennai Super Kings
|181/2
|179
|Delhi Capitals