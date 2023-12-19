IPL 2024 auction: Rajasthan Royals entire squad and players' salary

Rajasthan Royals. Photo: @IPL
RR Retained Players
Rajasthan Royals bought Rovman Powell and Shubham Dubey at hefty prices of Rs 7.4 Cr and Rs 5.8 Cr in the IPL 2024 auction. Apart from these two players, they got Tom Kohler Cadmore for Rs 40 Lakh, his base price.
A minimum of 22 players are needed to constitute a squad in the IPL. Powell, the T20 skipper of the West Indies was the first player to be sold in IPL 2024 auction.
RR Fresh Buys
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Role
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Rovman Powell
|
Overseas
|
Batter
|
₹7,40,00,000
|
Shubham Dubey
|
Indian
|
Batter
|
₹5,80,00,000
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Overseas
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
₹40,00,000
RR Full squad with their IPL 2024 salary
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Role
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Prasidh Krishna
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹10,00,00,000
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Overseas
|
Batsman
|
₹8,50,00,000
|
Trent Boult
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹8,00,00,000
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹6,50,00,000
|
R. Ashwin
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹5,00,00,000
|
Riyan Parag
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹3,80,00,000
|
Navdeep Saini
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹2,60,00,000
|
Kuldeep Sen
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
Indian
|
Wicket Keeper
|
₹20,00,000
|
Adam Zampa
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹1,50,00,000
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
Overseas
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
₹50,00,000
|
Kunal Rathore
|
Indian
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
₹20,00,000
|
Jos Buttler
|
Overseas
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
₹10,00,00,000
|
Sanju Samson
|
Indian
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
₹14,00,00,000
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Indian
|
Batsman
|
₹4,00,00,000
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
|
Avesh Khan
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹10,00,00,000
|
Rovman Powell
|
Overseas
|
Batter
|
₹7,40,00,000
|
Shubham Dubey
|
Indian
|
Batter
|
₹5,80,00,000
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Overseas
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
₹40,00,000
First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 8:45 PM IST