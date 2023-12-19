Sensex (    %)
                        
IPL 2024 auction: Rajasthan Royals entire squad and players' salary

Check all the players' salaries and the full squad of the Rajasthan Royals after the completion of the IPL 2024 auction

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals. Photo: @IPL

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 8:45 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals bought Rovman Powell and Shubham Dubey at hefty prices of Rs 7.4 Cr and Rs 5.8 Cr in the IPL 2024 auction. Apart from these two players, they got Tom Kohler Cadmore for Rs 40 Lakh, his base price. 

A minimum of 22 players are needed to constitute a squad in the IPL. Powell, the T20 skipper of the West Indies was the first player to be sold in IPL 2024 auction. 

RR Fresh Buys

Player Nationality Role Price
       
Rovman Powell Overseas Batter ₹7,40,00,000
Shubham Dubey Indian Batter ₹5,80,00,000
Tom Kohler-Cadmore Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹40,00,000
RR Retained Players 
Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan (Traded).

RR Full squad with their IPL 2024 salary

Player Nationality Role Price
       
Prasidh Krishna Indian Bowler ₹10,00,00,000
Shimron Hetmyer Overseas Batsman ₹8,50,00,000
Trent Boult Overseas Bowler ₹8,00,00,000
Yuzvendra Chahal Indian Bowler ₹6,50,00,000
R. Ashwin Indian All-Rounder ₹5,00,00,000
Riyan Parag Indian All-Rounder ₹3,80,00,000
Navdeep Saini Indian Bowler ₹2,60,00,000
Kuldeep Sen Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Dhruv Jurel Indian Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000
Adam Zampa Overseas Bowler ₹1,50,00,000
Donovan Ferreira Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹50,00,000
Kunal Rathore Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹20,00,000
Jos Buttler Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹10,00,00,000
Sanju Samson Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹14,00,00,000
Yashasvi Jaiswal Indian Batsman ₹4,00,00,000
Sandeep Sharma Indian Bowler  
Avesh Khan Indian Bowler ₹10,00,00,000
Rovman Powell Overseas Batter ₹7,40,00,000
Shubham Dubey Indian Batter ₹5,80,00,000
Tom Kohler-Cadmore Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹40,00,000

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 8:45 PM IST

