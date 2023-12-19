IPL 2024 auction: Rajasthan Royals entire squad and players' salary

Rajasthan Royals bought Rovman Powell and Shubham Dubey at hefty prices of Rs 7.4 Cr and Rs 5.8 Cr in the IPL 2024 auction. Apart from these two players, they got Tom Kohler Cadmore for Rs 40 Lakh, his base price.





Player Nationality Role Price Rovman Powell Overseas Batter ₹7,40,00,000 Shubham Dubey Indian Batter ₹5,80,00,000 Tom Kohler-Cadmore Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹40,00,000 A minimum of 22 players are needed to constitute a squad in the IPL. Powell, the T20 skipper of the West Indies was the first player to be sold in IPL 2024 auction.