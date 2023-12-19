Sensex (    %)
                        
IPL 2024 auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad entire squad and players' salary

Check all the players' salaries and the full squad of the Sunrisers Hyderabad after the completion of the IPL 2024 auction

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were the first team to break the bank in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction as they bought the Australian captain Pat Cummins for Rs 20.5 Cr, which was the highest amount paid to any player in IPL history before KKR went on to pay his compatriot Mitchell Starc Rs 24.75 Cr. 

Other than Cummins, Travis Head (Rs 6.8 Cr), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 1.6 Cr) and Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 1.5 Cr) were the players that got more than Rs 1 Cr in the auction from the SRH. 
Fresh buys for SRH at IPL 2024 auction 

Player Nationality Role Price
       
Pat Cummins Overseas All-Rounder ₹20,50,00,000
Travis Head Overseas Batter ₹6,80,00,000
Jaydev Unadkat Indian Bowler ₹1,60,00,000
Wanindu Hasaranga Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000
Jhathavedh Subramanyan Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Akash Singh Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000

SRH Retained Players

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande

SRH Full squad with their IPL 2024 salary

Player Nationality Role Price
       
Washington Sundar Indian All-Rounder ₹8,75,00,000
Rahul Tripathi Indian Batsman ₹8,50,00,000
Abhishek Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹6,50,00,000
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Indian Bowler ₹4,20,00,000
Marco Jansen Overseas All-Rounder ₹4,20,00,000
T. Natarajan Indian Bowler ₹4,00,00,000
Aiden Markram Overseas Batsman ₹2,60,00,000
Glenn Phillips Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹1,50,00,000
Fazalhaq Farooqi Overseas Bowler ₹50,00,000
Mayank Agarwal Indian Batter ₹8,25,00,000
Heinrich Klaasen Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹5,25,00,000
Mayank Markande Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000
Upendra Singh Yadav Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹25,00,000
Sanvir Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Anmolpreet Singh Indian Batter ₹20,00,000
Nitish Kumar Reddy Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹20,00,000
Shahbaz Ahamad Indian All-Rounder ₹2,40,00,000
Abdul Samad Indian All-Rounder ₹4,00,00,000
Umran Malik Indian Bowler ₹4,00,00,000
Pat Cummins Overseas All-Rounder ₹20,50,00,000
Travis Head Overseas Batter ₹6,80,00,000
Jaydev Unadkat Indian Bowler ₹1,60,00,000
Wanindu Hasaranga Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000
Jhathavedh Subramanyan Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Akash Singh Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

