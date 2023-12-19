IPL 2024 auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad entire squad and players' salary

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were the first team to break the bank in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction as they bought the Australian captain Pat Cummins for Rs 20.5 Cr, which was the highest amount paid to any player in IPL history before KKR went on to pay his compatriot Mitchell Starc Rs 24.75 Cr.

Other than Cummins, Travis Head (Rs 6.8 Cr), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 1.6 Cr) and Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 1.5 Cr) were the players that got more than Rs 1 Cr in the auction from the SRH.

Fresh buys for SRH at IPL 2024 auction

Player Nationality Role Price Pat Cummins Overseas All-Rounder ₹20,50,00,000 Travis Head Overseas Batter ₹6,80,00,000 Jaydev Unadkat Indian Bowler ₹1,60,00,000 Wanindu Hasaranga Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000 Jhathavedh Subramanyan Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Akash Singh Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000

SRH Retained Players