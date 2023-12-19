IPL 2024 auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad entire squad and players' salary

Pat Cummins. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were the first team to break the bank in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction as they bought the Australian captain Pat Cummins for Rs 20.5 Cr, which was the highest amount paid to any player in IPL history before KKR went on to pay his compatriot Mitchell Starc Rs 24.75 Cr.
Other than Cummins, Travis Head (Rs 6.8 Cr), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 1.6 Cr) and Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 1.5 Cr) were the players that got more than Rs 1 Cr in the auction from the SRH.
Fresh buys for SRH at IPL 2024 auction
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Role
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Pat Cummins
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,50,00,000
|
Travis Head
|
Overseas
|
Batter
|
₹6,80,00,000
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹1,60,00,000
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹1,50,00,000
|
Jhathavedh Subramanyan
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
|
Akash Singh
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
SRH Retained Players
Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande
SRH Full squad with their IPL 2024 salary
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Role
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Washington Sundar
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹8,75,00,000
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
Indian
|
Batsman
|
₹8,50,00,000
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹6,50,00,000
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹4,20,00,000
|
Marco Jansen
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹4,20,00,000
|
T. Natarajan
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹4,00,00,000
|
Aiden Markram
|
Overseas
|
Batsman
|
₹2,60,00,000
|
Glenn Phillips
|
Overseas
|
Wicket Keeper
|
₹1,50,00,000
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹50,00,000
|
Mayank Agarwal
|
Indian
|
Batter
|
₹8,25,00,000
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Overseas
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
₹5,25,00,000
|
Mayank Markande
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹50,00,000
|
Upendra Singh Yadav
|
Indian
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
₹25,00,000
|
Sanvir Singh
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Anmolpreet Singh
|
Indian
|
Batter
|
₹20,00,000
|
Nitish Kumar Reddy
|
Indian
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
₹20,00,000
|
Shahbaz Ahamad
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹2,40,00,000
|
Abdul Samad
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹4,00,00,000
|
Umran Malik
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹4,00,00,000
|
Pat Cummins
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,50,00,000
|
Travis Head
|
Overseas
|
Batter
|
₹6,80,00,000
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹1,60,00,000
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹1,50,00,000
|
Jhathavedh Subramanyan
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
|
Akash Singh
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 9:52 PM IST