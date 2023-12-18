IPL 2024 auction: Top five overseas players who can trigger bidding war

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auctions are set to witness a bidding war when overseas players come up on the list. However, since only 30 overseas slots are left to be filled, it is only the top five picks who are likely to go for big money. With the last One Day International (ODI) World Cup held in India, the star performers are sure to attract a lot of attention, given that the conditions in which they performed at the World Cup will remain more or less the same for the IPL 2024.

Gerald Coetzee

Coetzee is seen as one of the workhorses for the future. He has the heart of a lion in the field and a never-give-up attitude, which are the most important prerequisites in genuine fast bowlers. His spell against Australia in the ODI World Cup semi-final, where he bowled 10 overs consecutively, will be remembered for times to come and might prove to be the factor that tilts every team towards Coetzee in the auction.

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra was on a roll in the ODI World Cup 2023. He seized the opportunity created by Kane Williamson's injury and showed that he is a multi-dimensional player who could build the innings and also play the role of a finisher. Add to that his bowling skills, and he becomes a complete package that would attract all the teams in the auction.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc is set to return to the IPL for the first time since 2015, a gap of nearly nine years. He was not impressive in his first stint, but now, having won everything that is there to be won (T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and World Test Championship), the Australian is ready to give his best. This is why he has thrown his hat into the ring. Considering that teams would likely go for him at all costs.

Travis Head

Probably the hottest property, given the kind of form he has displayed, Travis Head is sure to get the ball rolling when his name comes up in the auction list. Known as India's thorn in the bush player, who took away both the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup from them with innings of a lifetime, Head is expected to turn heads in Dubai come December 19th.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka's Hasaranga was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2024. They paid Rs 10.5 crore for his services in 2022. Thus, the cost of having him, with injury concerns around, might be too much for the already heavy investors from Bangalore. However, not all teams have the quality that Hasaranga offers with his leg spin and more than decent lower-order batting. A multi-dimensional talent, Hasaranga is likely to be the target of many teams in the auction.