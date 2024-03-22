Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024: CSK need to dismiss 'dangerous' Kohli in powerplay - Hayden

Kohli will be returning to action at the IPL after a paternity break which saw him miss the five-Test series against England at home.

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photo: @RCBtweets

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Virat Kohli can be the most dangerous if he gets to bat long and Chennai Super Kings will need to get him out early on a tricky Chepauk pitch during the IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said former Australia opener Matthew Hayden.
Kohli will be returning to action at the IPL after a paternity break which saw him miss the five-Test series against England at home.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The much-awaited T20 extravaganza will kick off with a clash between CSK and RCB at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
"His record is a 30 average at Chepauk stadium with a strike rate of 111. Someone like Virat, even the greatness of Virat has been reduced in terms of his overall performance at that venue," Hayden told Star Sports.
"It is a tricky venue to bat on, especially as an opening batsman. It gets a weird tennis ball type bounce, it's quite slow and difficult to play shots early, but the longer you bat, the game opens up and that's where Virat can be at his most dangerous.
"It's really tricky, so they're going to need Virat Kohli out early inside the powerplay. They've done so thrice over the last 5 innings, and they'll need to do so for the 4th time."

Hayden said Kohli can take the game away if he stays longer.
"If he is prepared to bat the 20 overs, he can put together a match-winning performance. 200 is very accessible at Chinnaswamy but not necessarily at Chepauk Stadium," he said.
"A 150, 130 at times has been plenty of runs when you get guys as good as (Ravindra) Jadeja there who bowls stump to stump with the odd ball to turn and the odd ball that stays low."

Check Indian premier League 2024 full schedule here

Kohli, who last played against Afghanistan in the T20 series in January, has been in red-hot form, having scored 765 runs in the ODI World Cup last November to become the second-highest run scorer in the history of the tournament.

Also Read

IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Playing 11, live match time, live streaming, telecast

IPL 2024: Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead vs RCB

Women's Premier League: RCB SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

IPL 2024 auction: Players that could attract RCB for completing their squad

IPL 2024 auction: Players that Chennai Super Kings would be on a hunt for

IPL 2024: Everyone's experienced so not much for me to do - Gaikwad

IPL 2024 - Rishabh Pant training hard to get trust back in body: Ponting

IPL 2024 live telecast: Star Sports to provide sign language feed

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru schedule, match time, SWOT Analysis

IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings, full schedule, match time, SWOT analysis

"Virat's form is brilliant. I don't remember the last time he's played so well for so long. Yeah, he is a big player, but the last 2 years, he's been amazing. In the World Cup, he became the player of the tournament and the hunger and desire to score runs make him a big player," said former India batter Mohammed Kaif.
"We already know he's a great player, but every innings, he wants to play a match-winning innings, make the team win whether it's for India or RCB.
"This hunger has been self-made and now that he's come back from a break, he'll be fresh for the IPL and his form and strike rate, whether you look at it in the World Cup or IPL, he's hitting fours and sixes whenever he feels like. So he knows how to up his strike rate and he's doing it very well."

Check Indian Premier League 2024 latest news here

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels the onus will be on batters to win games for RCB as their bowling looks a bit brittle.
"Chinnaswamy is a batting paradise, there's no doubt about it. But you need to get people out to win games. With RCB, if you look at their side, they have always had batting. But the problem with RCB has been the bowling.
"The best thing you can do this season, if they are batting first, doesn't matter, look to get 230, 240... they must target at least 220 or 230, because a 20-run margin can probably win them more number of games," Harbhajan said.
"Not to forget, they have to rely on their bowlers to get the important wickets in the first six overs.

Check Indian Premier League 2024 points table here

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEISRO 3rd Pushpak missionArvind Kejriwal Arrest LiveIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon