IPL 2024: Everyone's experienced so not much for me to do - Gaikwad

The legendary Dhoni handed over the CSK captaincy to Gaikwad a day before their IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Friday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Newly-appointed Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been handed a "huge" responsibility but with the likes of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja still there to guide him in the field, he is breathing easy.
The legendary Dhoni handed over the CSK captaincy to Gaikwad a day before their IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Friday.
 
Having joined the franchise in 2019, Gaikwad has established himself in the team but leading the side will be a massive challenge.
"It is a privilege. More than that, it is a huge responsibility but I am really excited because of the kind of group we have. Everyone's experienced enough so not much of a thing for me to do," said Gaikwad in a short video posted by CSK on social media.
Dhoni will very much be there to help him in decision-making and so will be Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane, who batted at a head-turning strike rate of 172.49 last season.
"Plus I have Mahi bhai in the team, Jaddu bhai and Ajju bhai (Rahane) as well, who has been a great captain, to guide me. So nothing much to worry about. Looking forward to enjoy it," added the opener.
Gaikwad, a stylish opener, had a memorable run last year, aggregating 590 runs in 16 games at an impressive strike rate of 147.50. His breakout year was 2021 when he amassed 635 runs in 16 games.
The 27-year-old is not new to captaincy, having led the Indian team to the gold medal in the Asian Games last year. He has also led his state side Maharashtra.

Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

