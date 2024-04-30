IPL 2024 points table: MI, LSG, CSK, rankings; top batters and bowlers





Check LSG vs MI LIVE SCORE, FULL SCORECARD AND MATCH UPDATES HERE Mumbai Indians are in must-win situation today when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium. With five matches left, Mumbai need to win all their remaining matches, including against LSG, to keep their hopes alive for IPL 2024 playoffs. In order to qualify for the playoffs, a team has to attain atleast 16 points.

Coming to IPL 2024 team rankings after today's match, Mumbai could jump to sixth spot on the points table if they manage to win today's match. MI will replace Delhi Capitals (DC), if they register their 4th win in 10th match.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) could replace Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the third spot with 12 points below Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the IPL 2024 leaderboard.

Currently, four teams -- CSK, SRH, LSG and DC, have 10 points each and all the teams' rankings are based on net runrate.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are way ahead of the remaining nine teams with 8 wins in nine matches.





IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 9 8 1 0 16 0.694 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 6 3 0 12 1.096 3 Chennai Super Kings 9 5 4 0 10 0.81 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 0 10 0.075 5 Lucknow Super Giants 9 5 4 0 10 0.059 6 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 10 -0.442 7 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 0 8 -1.113 8 Punjab Kings 9 3 6 0 6 -0.187 9 Mumbai Indians 9 3 6 0 6 -0.261 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 0 6 -0.415 Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are still languished at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with six points in 10 games.