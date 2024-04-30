IPL 2024 points table: MI, LSG, CSK, rankings; top batters and bowlers

Mumbai Indians are in must-win situation today when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium. With five matches left, Mumbai need to win all their remaining matches, including against LSG, to keep their hopes alive for IPL 2024 playoffs. In order to qualify for the playoffs, a team has to attain atleast 16 points.
Check LSG vs MI LIVE SCORE, FULL SCORECARD AND MATCH UPDATES HERE
Coming to IPL 2024 team rankings after today's match, Mumbai could jump to sixth spot on the points table if they manage to win today's match. MI will replace Delhi Capitals (DC), if they register their 4th win in 10th match.
Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) could replace Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the third spot with 12 points below Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the IPL 2024 leaderboard.
Currently, four teams -- CSK, SRH, LSG and DC, have 10 points each and all the teams' rankings are based on net runrate.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) are way ahead of the remaining nine teams with 8 wins in nine matches.
Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are still languished at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with six points in 10 games.
ALSO READ: RCB's IPL 2024 playoff qualification scenarios: Chances for last four
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|8
|1
|0
|16
|0.694
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|1.096
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|0.81
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|0.075
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|0.059
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|-0.442
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|4
|6
|0
|8
|-1.113
|8
|Punjab Kings
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|-0.187
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|-0.261
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-0.415
IPL 2024 orange cap holder
|Top five highest run-getters in IPL 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|1
|
Virat Kohli
RCB
|10
|10
|3
|500
|113*
|71.43
|339
|147.49
|1
|4
|46
|20
|2
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|9
|9
|2
|447
|108*
|63.86
|299
|149.49
|1
|3
|48
|13
|3
|
Sai Sudharsan
GT
|10
|10
|1
|418
|84*
|46.44
|308
|135.71
|0
|2
|43
|9
|4
|
Rishabh Pant
DC
|11
|11
|2
|398
|88*
|44.22
|251
|158.56
|0
|3
|31
|24
|5
|
Phil Salt
KKR
|9
|9
|1
|392
|89*
|49
|217
|180.64
|0
|4
|44
|22
IPL 2024 purple cap holder
|Top five bowlers in IPL 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|OV
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
|
Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|9
|9
|36
|239
|14
|21/05/24
|17.07
|6.63
|15.42
|0
|1
|2
|
Mustafizur Rahman
CSK
|8
|8
|30.2
|296
|14
|29/04/24
|21.14
|9.75
|13
|1
|0
|3
|
Harshal Patel
PBKS
|9
|9
|32
|326
|14
|15/03/24
|23.28
|10.18
|13.71
|0
|0
|4
|
Matheesha Pathirana
CSK
|6
|6
|22
|169
|13
|28/04/24
|13
|7.68
|10.15
|1
|0
|5
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
RR
|9
|9
|34
|306
|13
|11/03/24
|23.53
|9
|15.69
|0
|0