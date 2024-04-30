Business Standard
IPL 2024 points table: MI, LSG, CSK, rankings; top batters and bowlers

Mumbai Indians are in must-win situation today when they lock horns with LSG. LSG could jump to third spot on IPL 2024 points table. Orange cap - Kohli; Purple cap - Jasprit Bumrah

IPL 2024 key stats

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 6:44 PM IST
Mumbai Indians are in must-win situation today when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium. With five matches left, Mumbai need to win all their remaining matches, including against LSG, to keep their hopes alive for IPL 2024 playoffs. In order to qualify for the playoffs, a team has to attain atleast 16 points. 

Coming to IPL 2024 team rankings after today's match, Mumbai could jump to sixth spot on the points table if they manage to win today's match. MI will replace Delhi Capitals (DC), if they register their 4th win in 10th match.
Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) could replace Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the third spot with 12 points below Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the IPL 2024 leaderboard. 

Currently, four teams -- CSK, SRH, LSG and DC, have 10 points each and all the teams' rankings are based on net runrate. 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are way ahead of the remaining nine teams with 8 wins in nine matches. 

Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are still languished at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with six points in 10 games. 

IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 9 8 1 0 16 0.694
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 6 3 0 12 1.096
3 Chennai Super Kings 9 5 4 0 10 0.81
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 0 10 0.075
5 Lucknow Super Giants 9 5 4 0 10 0.059
6 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 10 -0.442
7 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 0 8 -1.113
8 Punjab Kings 9 3 6 0 6 -0.187
9 Mumbai Indians 9 3 6 0 6 -0.261
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 0 6 -0.415

IPL 2024 orange cap holder

Top five highest run-getters in IPL 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S
1 Virat Kohli
RCB		 10 10 3 500 113* 71.43 339 147.49 1 4 46 20
2 Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK		 9 9 2 447 108* 63.86 299 149.49 1 3 48 13
3 Sai Sudharsan
GT		 10 10 1 418 84* 46.44 308 135.71 0 2 43 9
4 Rishabh Pant
DC		 11 11 2 398 88* 44.22 251 158.56 0 3 31 24
5 Phil Salt
KKR		 9 9 1 392 89* 49 217 180.64 0 4 44 22


IPL 2024 purple cap holder

Top five bowlers in IPL 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W
1 Jasprit Bumrah
MI		 9 9 36 239 14 21/05/24 17.07 6.63 15.42 0 1
2 Mustafizur Rahman
CSK		 8 8 30.2 296 14 29/04/24 21.14 9.75 13 1 0
3 Harshal Patel
PBKS		 9 9 32 326 14 15/03/24 23.28 10.18 13.71 0 0
4 Matheesha Pathirana
CSK		 6 6 22 169 13 28/04/24 13 7.68 10.15 1 0
5 Yuzvendra Chahal
RR		 9 9 34 306 13 11/03/24 23.53 9 15.69 0 0

 

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

