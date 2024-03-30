IPL 2024: DC vs CSK head-to-head, Vizag pitch report, weather forecast

Chennai Super Kings will travel to the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag to take on Delhi Capitals in match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Delhi is yet to get off the mark and is up against an opponent who has had the better of them more often than not.

At their adopted home of Vizag, will the Capitals be able to get on the points table, or will Chennai continue to boss the proceedings as they have done in their first two matches?

CSK vs DC Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Before this meeting on Sunday, March 31, Chennai and Delhi have come up against each other in 29 matches, with the hosts for this game, Capitals winning only 10 of them and Super Kings winning 19.

Matches: 29

Chennai Super Kings Won: 19

Delhi Capitals Won: 10

No Result: 0

DC vs CSK Head-to-Head at ACA-VDCA Stadium

At the ACA-VDCA Stadium, the hosts Capitals have played only five matches at this ground, including one against Chennai in 2019. It was in the IPL 2019 qualifier where they were beaten by the yellow brigade.

Matches: 1

Chennai Super Kings Won: 1

Delhi Capitals Won: 0

No Result: 0

CSK vs DC Head-to-Head at MA Chidambaram Stadium

At the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, there have been nine encounters between the two teams, and it is the home team Super Kings who have had the better of the visitors seven times.

Matches: 9

Chennai Super Kings Won: 7

Delhi Capitals Won: 2

No Result: 0

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 Pitch Report

The pitch at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag has so far hosted 13 matches in the IPL, and the records for the team batting first and second in winning those matches are nearly similar. The team batting first has won six times while those batting second have won seven times.

The ratio for a team winning the toss and winning the match, and a team losing the toss and winning the match is also the same as a team batting first and winning the match to a team batting second and winning the match.

The average score batting first on this wicket is 152, and this means that it is not a very high-scoring pitch. That is why fielding first would be the ideal choice for a captain.

DC vs CSK Vizag Weather Forecast

With the humidity level at 75 per cent, it is going to be a sweaty affair near the eastern coast for both teams. Delhi players in their adopted home would have to battle high temperatures and humidity more as Chennai players are already used to it. The temperatures would vary from 29 Degrees Celsius at 7:30 PM IST, the time at which the game would begin, to 30 when the match would end.

A captain winning the toss would faintly look to the field first try and get the benefit of dew later on.