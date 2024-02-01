Sensex (    %)
                        
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Vizag pitch report, stats, win and loss records

Only two Tests have been played at this ground so far and India has won both of them, beating South Africa by 203 runs in 2019 and England by 246 runs in 2016

Ind vs ENG 2nd Test Pitch Report of the Vizag ground. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam (Vizag) will host only its third Test when India takes on England in the second match of the five-match series, starting Friday, February 2nd. England has already been part of one of the matches at this venue. They were on the losing side in 2016 in a Test against India.

This time around, though, the English team is coming on the back of an impressive win, one that has already been hailed as the best of the Bazball era. They have also named three spinners in the playing 11 for the 2nd Test. Thus, once again the spotlight will be on the 22 yards.

Also Read: IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Two changes in England's Playing 11 for Vizag Test

India vs England 2nd Test Pitch Report

In a tweet by an English journalist, the pitch looked bare with no spots of green tinge whatsoever. It is a black soil wicket and hence likely to break after the first three days of play.


India wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat, in his pre-match press conference, said that he had not had a look at the wicket thus far. “To be honest, I have not looked at the wicket. Whatever the condition is, you have to play good five days. We are looking forward to it,” said the 30-year-old.

On the other hand, England opener Zak Crawley said that the wicket looked better for seam bowling compared to Hyderabad.

“So, this wicket looks a bit better to seam, according to the guys, I haven’t seen it, like I said, but that’s what they said. It’s just a bit damper, I think here it seems like they’re a bit greener, so we’ll see what happens there,” the 25-year-old had said.

How fast the wicket breaks will now be the question, given that there is hardly any grass on it to bind it for a longer duration.

Vizag: IND vs ENG 2nd Test key stats

Only two Tests have been played at this ground so far and India has won both of them, beating South Africa by 203 runs in 2019 and England by 246 runs in 2016. In both those matches, India won the toss and decided to bat first.

Also Read: IND vs ENG 2nd Test: KS Bharat unveils India's plan to counter England

Match Won by Team Batting First- 2
Match Won by Team Batting Second -0
Highest First Innings Total- 502/7 Declared by India vs South Africa
Lowest First Innings Total- 255 by England vs India
Highest Second Innings Total- 323/4 Declared by India vs South Africa
Lowest First Innings Total- 155 by England vs India

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium win-loss Record

India have a 100 per cent winning record as they have won both the matches here while England have a 100 per cent losing record, losing the only match that they played here.
India vs England Vizag Test Visakhapatnam India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

