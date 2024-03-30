IPL 2024: Here's why KL Rahul did not lead Lucknow in LSG vs PBKS match

At the toss during the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) game in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Nicholas Pooran was seen in place of KL Rahul as the captain alongside Shikhar Dhawan, who was standing in as captain of the Punjab Kings.

People and in fact, the commentator Murli Kartik were shocked to see him. An even bigger shock was the fact that KL Rahul was named in the playing 11 as a batter.

Why was Rahul named in the playing 11 but did not captain the LSG?

Pooran explained the situation saying that Rahul was injured and hence he has been included in the playing 11 as an impact substitute. Since Pooran won the toss and Lucknow wanted to bat first, hence Rahul is in the playing 11.

Had Lucknow decided to field first, he would have been named as an impact substitute and someone else, maybe Naveen Ul-Haq or Ashton Turner would have been named in the playing 11.

