Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024: Rehab on track but will Surya be available for MI's first game?

Mumbai Indians will start its campaign on Sunday, March 24, against last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans, and it is a race against time for the world No. 1 T20 batter

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's ace T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav is currently undergoing rehabilitation at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy post an ankle surgery but it is still not clear whether he will be available for the first two games of the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming Indian Premier League.
Mumbai Indians will start its campaign on Sunday, March 24, against last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans, and it is a race against time for the world No. 1 T20 batter, who is working hard at the NCA to get back to peak match fitness.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Surya's rehabilitation is on track and he will certainly 'Return to Play' in the IPL itself. However it is still not clear whether the NCA's Sports Science and Medical Team will give clearance to play in the first two away games against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad (March 27)," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.
If one goes by Surya's Instagram handle, he has been seen doing a lot of Strength and Conditioning (S&C) routines but he hasn't yet uploaded any of his batting videos, which will give a fair indication of how he is shaping up.
"There are still 12 days to go before MI play their first game but it could be a race against time to get fit by the first match itself," the source said.
Surya is the most vital player in India's T20 set-up with a strike-rate of 171-plus and 2,141 runs in 60 T20 games. He has four T20I hundreds to his credit.
Much of India's chances in the T20 World Cup in the Americas (USA and West Indies) will depend on how Surya plays. And even for MI to have a successful campaign, Surya's availability from the start is paramount.
Surya last played in South Africa, where he led the national team in the T20 format.

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024 captaincy to Pant in T20 WC: All you need to know about Rishabh

Here's why Jay Shah says FDI can't be allowed in Indian Premier League

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli credits league's success to player-fan 'connect'

Big blow for Gujarat Titans! Wade to miss first two matches of IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Dhoni is a special player and a special captain - Moeen Ali

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Suryakumar Yadav Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon