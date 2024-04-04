IPL 2024 GT vs PBKS matchups: From Rabada against Gill to Curran vs Rashid

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have always had tough games against each other, mainly finishing on the last ball except for the only occasion when Punjab claimed an outright win. With a 2-1 advantage, the Titans are ahead in the head-to-head meeting. However, when the Kings take on them in match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, they would look to make it even-steven.

It promises to be yet another compelling encounter, and hence it would only be fair enough to look at the possible top five matchups in the game.



Kagiso Rabada vs Shubman Gill: Swing against Technique

Kagiso Rabada, when he bowls on the right length, has been more than deadly, and the way he got the wickets of Cameron Green and Faf du Plessis with the ball going away from the right-handers and coming back to them without any change in line and length and keeping them guessing, he poses a great threat to someone like Shubman Gill.

Gill has been troubled by bowlers who can get the ball away from him regularly and then bring one back suddenly. We saw that in abundance during the Test series against England when James Anderson troubled him greatly. Gill hasn't had a great innings so far, and that is only going to make this battle even more interesting.

Mohit Sharma vs Jitesh Sharma: A Battle of Youth and Experience

Mohit Sharma is going through the form of his life and is one of the sharpest weapons of the death overs. With his slower bouncers and fast yorkers, he has so far picked up six wickets in three matches, and his economy in any match has not crossed the mark of four.

Jitesh, on the other hand, hasn't had an ideal season and has scores of 6, 27, and 9 to his credit. Given the responsibility of being the vice-captain, Jitesh was expected to showcase his talent even more, But compared to his previous season, he has been off-colour. It would be interesting to see how one of the most talented finishers shapes up against one of the most experienced death bowlers.

Sam Curran vs Rashid Khan: The Big War of All-rounders

The biggest battle of the game, however, could be the one between Sam Curran and Rashid Khan. Curran has already won a game for his team with the bat, but in the other two games, he was unable to get going. On the other hand, Rashid is yet to have a great game either with the bat or the ball. It will be a battle of supremacy between the two all-rounders.

Harpreet Brar vs Sai Sudharsan: Fight of the Young Guns

Harpreet Brar has been economical in all the outings he has had for the Punjab side so far. Though he has not been utilized well completing his four overs quota only once, the left-arm spinner could be dangerous against the right-handers and even left-handers with his impeccable line and length.

Sai Sudharsan has also had a brilliant outing for the Titans as an impact player as he has performed in every match. With scores of 45, 37, and 45, Sudharsan has been an important cog in the wheel of the Titans batting. Thus, this battle between the two youngsters, who are looking to prove their point, is going to be exciting to watch.

David Miller vs Sikandar Raza: Who Will Be the Best Finisher?

The last and final match-up battle to watch out for could be between David Miller and Sikandar Raza. Raza would be the only off-spinner in the ranks of the Kings, and thus he would be the team's go-to bowler against left-handed Titans like David Miller, Sudharsan, and Tewatiya.

The battle between Raza and Tewatiya could also be for the best finisher. With Liovbingstone not in the Punjab playing 11 due to his injury, Raza would be tasked to play the finisher's role. Miller played a great knock against Sunrisers to win the match, and Raza is yet to be tested. Thus, the battle of the finishers is going to be a great match-up to watch out for as well.