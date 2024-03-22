IPL 2024: Punjab Kings full schedule, match timings, SWOT analysis

Punjab Kings have been forever underachievers in the Indian Premier League. Shikhar Dhawan's side will give another shot at proving their worth in the tournament. Sanjay Bangar, who triggered a turnaround for the franchise in 2014, is back as the head of cricket development.



Here's Punjab Kings SWOT analysis:



Strength: The presence of established international T20 stars like Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh lends balance to skipper Shikhar Dhawan's team. Dhawan himself has been one of the most consistent players in IPL history.

Lack of proven allrounders could be a disadvantage. Sam Curran and Chris Woakes are the only two established names but putting them in the XI will be tough.



Date Match Venue Time (IST) March 23 PBKS vs DC Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mohali 15:30 March 25 RCB vs PBKS M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 19:30 March 30 LSG vs PBKS Ekana Sports City, Lucknow 19:30 April 4 GT vs PBKS Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 19:30



Opportunity

The newly-appointed vice-captain Jitesh Sharma could push for a spot in India's impressive over the last two seasons but this season could determine his maturity and consistency.