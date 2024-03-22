IPL 2024: Punjab Kings full schedule, match timings, SWOT analysis

Punjab Kings SWOT analysis, schedule, squad for IPL 2024
Punjab Kings have been forever underachievers in the Indian Premier League. Shikhar Dhawan's side will give another shot at proving their worth in the tournament. Sanjay Bangar, who triggered a turnaround for the franchise in 2014, is back as the head of cricket development.
Here's Punjab Kings SWOT analysis:
Strength: The presence of established international T20 stars like Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh lends balance to skipper Shikhar Dhawan's team. Dhawan himself has been one of the most consistent players in IPL history.
Lack of proven allrounders could be a disadvantage. Sam Curran and Chris Woakes are the only two established names but putting them in the XI will be tough.
PBKS full schedule
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
Time (IST)
|
March 23
|
PBKS vs DC
|
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mohali
|
15:30
|
March 25
|
RCB vs PBKS
|
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|
19:30
|
March 30
|
LSG vs PBKS
|
Ekana Sports City, Lucknow
|
19:30
|
April 4
|
GT vs PBKS
|
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|
19:30
Opportunity
The newly-appointed vice-captain Jitesh Sharma could push for a spot in India's impressive over the last two seasons but this season could determine his maturity and consistency.
Threat
Arshdeep Singh's wicket-taking ability with the new ball combined with his expertise in the death overs could tilt a lot of matches PBKS' way.
Punjab Kings full squad
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Role
|
Price
|
Liam Livingstone
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹11,50,00,000
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹9,25,00,000
|
Shikhar Dhawan
|
Indian
|
Batsman
|
₹8,25,00,000
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Overseas
|
Wicket Keeper
|
₹6,75,00,000
|
Rahul Chahar
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹5,25,00,000
|
Harpreet Brar
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹3,80,00,000
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹75,00,000
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Indian
|
Wicket Keeper
|
₹60,00,000
|
Rishi Dhawan
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹55,00,000
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Indian
|
Wicket Keeper
|
₹20,00,000
|
Atharva Taide
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Sam Curran
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹18,50,00,000
|
Sikandar Raza
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹50,00,000
|
Harpreet Bhatia
|
Indian
|
Batter
|
₹40,00,000
|
Shivam Singh
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Vidwath Kaverappa
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
|
Harshal Patel
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹11,75,00,000
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Overseas
|
Batter
|
₹8,00,00,000
|
Chris Woakes
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹4,20,00,000
|
Tanay Thyagarajann
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Vishwanath Pratap Singh
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Ashutosh Sharma
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Shashank Singh
|
Indian
|
Batter
|
₹20,00,000
|
Prince Choudhary
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 8:31 PM IST