IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Jharkhand recruit Robin Minz meets with accident

Robin Minz, who was bought for Rs 3.6 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction by Gujarat Titans, met with an accident just ahead of the start of the league.
Minz, who is touted to be the first Adivasi (indigenous) cricketer to be bought in the IPL auctions, was reported to have lost control of his Super Bike Kawasaki near his home town of Gumla in Jharkhand. However, his father, Francis Minz, confirmed that he managed to escape a lot of damage.
“Yesterday, when he was on his way back home, his bike skidded and Robin had a narrow escape. The bike is a bit damaged but Robin is alright,” Robin’s father was quoted as saying to Aaj Tak.
When Robin Minz’s Father Met Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill surprises Gujarat Titans team-mate Robin Minz’s father at the airport.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 28, 2024
Earlier, Robin’s father’s video went viral when he met new Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill during the India vs England fourth Test in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Francis, who is a retired Indian Army soldier, is currently working as a security guard at the Ranchi Airport.
What Has Robin Minz Achieved So Far?
Robin has not played senior cricket for Jharkhand. All of 21, Minz fashions himself after the most famous Jharkhand personality, MS Dhoni. In a report by ESPNCricinfo, Dhoni has told Francis that if no one picks Robin, CSK will. And CSK started the bidding for the Jharkhand player who is based in Namkum near Ranchi.
A left-handed batter, Minz can whack the ball long and hard, and he has established his name in league cricket back home. He has also represented the Jharkhand side in U-23 and U-19 tournaments like the Col CK Nayudu Trophy and Cooch Behar Trophy.