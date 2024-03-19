Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024: '...Hand on my shoulders' - Hardik Pandya on Rohit's role in MI

Amid all the rumours surrounding Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's rift, the Mumbai Indians captain said: "It will not be any different, he will always be there to help me"

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya opens up on his relation with Rohit Sharma ahead of Indian Premier League 2024. Photo: Sportzpics

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya on Monday said his predecessor Rohit Sharma will continue to be a guiding force for him during the IPL despite the unexpected change of leadership that the franchise announced ahead of the upcoming season.
Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans in the past two seasons, is back at Mumbai Indians as captain for the 2024 edition. Having led Mumbai Indians to five titles, Rohit was surprisingly replaced by Pandya going into the 2024 edition.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"It will not be any different, he will always be there to help me. This team, what it has achieved, it has achieved under him and I just have to carry forward that. He is going to have his hand on my shoulders," said Pandya in a media interaction here.
"We respect fans but we focus on the sport and what is required. I focus on the controllables, fans have every right and I respect their opinion," he replied when asked about the fans' outrage at Rohit's removal.
 
The star all-rounder will be making his comeback to top-level cricket with the IPL, having undergone a lengthy rehabilitation for the ankle injury he suffered in the ODI World Cup at home in October.
"I have no issues with my body, I plan to play all the games. In IPL, I have not missed many games anyway. Technically, I was out for three months. It was a freak injury and it had nothing to do with my earlier injuries. I tried to stop the ball and ended up getting injured," said Pandya.
The 30-year-old got instant success as leader of Gujarat Titans and after his return to the high-profile Mumbai franchise, he will be expected to add another silverware to their trophy cabinet.
"Expectations will always be there in Mumbai Indians. We must focus on the process. I cannot win tomorrow, we will have to wait for two months and see how we prepare, how we get together. We will play a brand which everyone will enjoy," he said.
Head coach Mark Boucher, who was sitting alongside Pandya in the media interaction, was also asked about Rohit and his role going forward.

Also Read

Confirmed: Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians from GT ahead of IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya to rejoin Mumbai Indians - Report

IPL 2024 auction: Mumbai snaps Hardik Pandya; Green traded to RCB - Reports

IND vs AFG T20s: Will Hardik Pandya prove his fitness to lead Team India?

Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023; Prasidh named as replacement

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians waiting for update on Suryakumar Yadav's fitness

Difficult to get back his fluency in IPL 2024: Gavaskar on Rishabh Pant

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli joins Royal Challengers Bangalore training camp

IPL 2024 - It's unbelievable batting with Virat: RCB skipper Du Plessis

IPL 2024 - KKR would be at better place by the time I leave: Gambhir

"Rohit has been in fantastic form. Looking forward to Ro going out and expressing himself. We watched him bat against England. He has been batting fantastic," said Boucher.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rohit Sharma Indian Premier League Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon