IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain

Hardik Pandya was traded from Gujarat Titans back to Mumbai Indians, the team from where he began his IPL career

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

Hardik Pandya has been named as the new captain of the Mumbai Indians for the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2024 edition. He replaced Rohit Sharma in the role. Hardik was traded from Gujarat Titans back to the Mumbai franchise after he had led the Titans to back-to-back finals in their first two seasons. 

Mahela Jayawardene, Global Head of Performance, Mumbai Indians said, “It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready. Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership right from Sachin to Harbhajan and Ricky to Rohit, who while contributing to the immediate success have always had an eye on strengthening the team for the future.”

“It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season," Jayawardene added. 

Thanking Rohit, under whose captaincy Mumbai won all their titles, Jayawardene said, “We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary.” 
“His leadership has not only brought unparalleled success to the team but has also solidified his place as one of the finest captains in the history of the IPL. Under his guidance, MI became one of the most successful and loved teams ever. We will look forward to his guidance and experience on and off the field to further strengthen MI,” he added further. 

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 6:00 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon