Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024 MI vs RCB: Kohli's childhood coach slams his strike rate critics

Slamming 316 runs with the help of two fifties and a century, Kohli is the leading run-scorer of IPL 2024. However, his strike rate of 146.29, is only ahead of Sai Sudharsan among top five run-getters

IPL 2024 MI vs RCB Kohli's childhood coach slams his strike rate critics. Photo: Sportzpics

IPL 2024 MI vs RCB Kohli's childhood coach slams his strike rate critics. Photo: Sportzpics

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even after slamming his eighth Indian Premier League (IPL) century, Virat Kohli faced brutal criticism for playing at a slower strike rate. Kohli reached his century in 67 balls, equaling Manish Pandey's record for the slowest IPL century in the league’s history.

Jos Buttler, who slammed a century in the same game for the Rajasthan Royals, did it in only 58 balls. He could have reached there faster had the asking rate not come down to less than run-a-ball in the chase. This further fuelled critics to target Kohli, as his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru also lost the game.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Kohli's Critics Are Talking Nonsense: Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, dismissed the criticism as nonsense. “Some people who are saying this nonsense, I think they don't know the context of the match, what the situation of the match was, and how the team was struggling,” Sharma said in an interaction on India News.

"They speak only to be in the news. Just because whenever you speak about a normal player, it does not bring you in the news headlines, but if you speak about a player like Virat Kohli, it brings you in the news headlines," added the former Delhi player.

Lobby Running Agenda Against Him: Kohli's Childhood Coach
Sharma, who is the recipient of the prestigious Dronacharya Award, accused those criticising Kohli of being part of a lobby.
“This is a lobby which is running an agenda. They're just pushing an agenda, and as fans or true analysts, we don't care about their agenda. See, the king will always be the king. A person who knows even the 'C' of cricket would never do such nonsense," said the 59-year-old.

Also Read

IPL 2024 RR vs GT: 5 reasons why Rajasthan is only unbeaten team in league?

IPL 2024 auction: Players Rajasthan Royals could target for strategic squad

IPL 2024 RR vs LSG Highlights: Sandeep, Samson lead Royals to big home win

IPL 2024 RR vs DC Highlights: Riyan, Avesh star as Royals win by 12 runs

World Cup: Virat scripts history, becomes 1st batter to hit 50 ODI tons

IPL 2024 RR vs GT: Sai, Noor, Williamson and Wade; all the Titans' dilemmas

IPL 2024: Vijayakanth Viyaskanth joins SRH as replacement for Hasaranga

IPL 2024 today's match: RR vs GT Playing 11, live match time, streaming

IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals when he was told about leading Chennai?

IPL 2024; Varun Chakaravarthy fells KKR could have assessed pitch better:


Check IPL 2024 Points Table here

What Is Kohli's Strike Rate in IPL 2024?

Kohli, 35, has been prolific in run-scoring in IPL 2024, amassing 316 runs in five innings with the help of two fifties and a century. However, his strike rate of 146.29 is only ahead of Sai Sudharsan among the top five run-getters this season.
Topics : Virat Kohli Indian Premier League IPL Royal Challengers Bangalore BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon