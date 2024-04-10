IPL 2024 RR vs GT: Sai, Noor, Williamson and Wade; all the Titans' dilemmas

Gujarat Titans, after being mauled by Lucknow in their last game, are left with many questions to answer regarding their approach to the game and their team selection. It is the duo of Ashish Nehra and Shubman Gill, along with the support staff of Gary Kirsten and others, who will have to be answerable for their choices.

They now face the predicament of what to choose between two options as they get ready to face the only unbeaten team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 - Rajasthan Royals at their home of Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10.

There are two major dilemmas and a minor one for the Nehra-Gill duo as they select the playing 11 for the game against Rajasthan.

Noor or Sai, which left-arm spinner should play?

Sai Kishore was preferred for the first two games by the Titans. However, things changed after he was flogged by the Super Kings in Chennai. Noor Ahmad then became the go-to bowler for the Titans. Sai has figures of 1/28 in three overs against Chennai and 1/24 in four overs against Mumbai.

There is no doubt that Noor is more economical than Sai, as the Afghan chinaman has figures of 1/32, 2/32, and 0/22, all in his four overs spells against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively.

But the question is, on those wickets, Sai might have had the same figures. And these figures are just economical, not astonishing. What Sai could give is quick runs with the bat, which is something that Gujarat needs later in the batting order.

With this predicament comes the next one: whether to pick Williamson or Wade, or could Gujarat afford both?

Wade or Williamson: Who is better at the top?

Kane Williamson, in both of his innings, hasn't shown his perseverance and got out quickly. He is known for playing sheet anchor, and he has failed to deliver so far. With Saha injured and Gill already playing the anchor role, the Titans' think tank might be tempted to give Wade a chance to go fast and furious at the top. This could then give the team an option to play Williamson as an impact player who could be introduced if Gill gets out early.

Shahrukh/Manohar/Vijay Shankar: Who should be the finisher?

Vijay Shankar, the designated finisher for the Titans, has scores of 6*, 12, 14*, 8, and 17. This is by no means a showcase of the kind of talent he possesses. Since he has been unable to do justice to his potential, others in line such as Abhinav Manohar and Shahrukh Khan could be given a chance. Both these players have proven themselves at this level.

Rashid Khan, who was supposed to bring his 360-degree late-order hitting into play, has not been able to do that. Thus, bringing in a designated finisher to partner Rahul Tewatia is a must for the Titans. If need be, Sai could bat up the order if they lose quick wickets. He has done it for Tamil Nadu at the domestic level.