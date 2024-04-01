Sensex (    %)
                             
IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Sidhu explains why fans are angry with Hardik Pandya

Sidhu observed that when the captain of the Indian cricket team is not leading his franchise, and that too involuntarily, it undermines the fans' pride

IPL 2024 MI vs RR Sidhu explains why fans are angry with Hardik Pandya. Photo: Sportzpics

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

The issue of Hardik Pandya not being acknowledged as the leader of the Mumbai Indians prompted the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to caution fans against heckling Pandya during a home game against the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Why fans are displeased with Pandya is unclear to many. However, former India cricketer and commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu pinpointed the fans' discomfort, focusing more on their sentiment than on the player or the franchise.

Discussing Pandya's situation, Sidhu, during a conversation with India on Star Sports' Press Room, commented, "Pandya is blameless. The fans are upset because they cannot accept or comprehend that an Indian captain is not leading his franchise in the premier cricket league."

It's About IPL's Prestige
 
Sidhu added that when the Indian cricket team's captain is not heading his franchise, especially involuntarily, it affects the fans' pride. "When Rohit played T20 in the IPL, his next game was in January. Therefore, the franchise decided to support someone prioritising T20 cricket," he explained.

Timing Is the Real Issue
 
Sidhu noted that timing was the primary issue. "If the BCCI had named Rohit as captain for the T20 World Cup in October, the franchise wouldn't have chosen Hardik as captain. It's a matter of the franchise's respect. So, the actual issue here is timing," he stated.

Will IPL Influence Team India's Selection?

Responding to whether IPL 2024 will significantly influence Team India's selection for the T20 World Cup 2024, Sidhu remarked, "The entire world revolves around the IPL. Playing in the IPL just before the World Cup is like participating in a mini IPL. Stellar performance here can make you an overnight sensation. Therefore, anyone who excels in the IPL becomes a strong contender."

Broad on the Hardik Pandya: Nothing Succeeds like Success

Away from home, you might get a hostile crowd. It might hurt Hardik if Mumbai fans too do not support him. If your mind goes through what the crowd is thinking then you are not making a tactically right decision. He did make tactically flawed decisions concerning Bumrah. 

He has to start winning games because sports fans are fickle and once you start winning, they will forget everything.

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

