IPL 2024: PBKS-RCB head-to-head, Dharamsala weather forecast, pitch report

In Match 59 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to keep their thinest hopes alive for playoffs when they lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 9 (Thursday).
PBKS vs RCB Head to head in IPL history
In head-to-head battle, Punjab have an advantage as they have won 17 out of 32 matches played against Royal Challengers.
- Total matches played: 32
- Punjab Kings won: 17
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 15
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
PBKS vs RCB head-to-head at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala
Total matches played: 1
Punjab Kings won: 1
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 0
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0
PBKS vs RCB head-to-head in Bengaluru
- Matches played: 12
- Punjab Kings won: 5
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 7
- Abandoned: 0
Punjab vs Bengaluru head-to-head stats venue-wise
|RCB vs PBKS head-to-head stats at different venues
|Venues
|Total matches played
|PBKS won
|RCB won
|Brabourne Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|1
|1
|-
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2
|2
|-
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Holkar Cricket Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|Kingsmead
|2
|1
|1
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
|12
|5
|7
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
|8
|3
|5
|Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|2
|1
|1
HPCA Stadium key stats
|HPCA Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|12
|Matches won batting first
|7
|Matches won batting second
|5
|Average first innings total
|179
|Runs per over
|8.52
|Runs per wicket
|27.71
|Highest total recorded
|232/2 by PBKS vs RCB in 2011
|Lowest total recorded
|116/10 by PBKS vs Deccan Chargers in 2011
|IPL Record at HPCA Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|7
|Matches won batting second
|3
|Average first innings score
|179.3
|Average first innings winning score
|191.7
|Average powerplay score
|48
|Average death-over score
|52
IPL 2024 key toss stats at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala
- Matches: 1
- Matches won batting first: 1
- Matches won batting second: 0
- Average first innings total: 167
- Average second innings total: 139
Dharamsala pitch report for PBKS vs RCB match
The Dharamsala wicket is expected to be batting-friendly. The dew will play a huge role at HPCA Stadium today. The match between PBKS and CSK was played in the day and thus, spinners played a crucial role as pitch was dual paced. It will be interesting to see how the synthetic pitch in Dharamsala will behave as it is one of its kind in India.