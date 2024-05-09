IPL 2024: PBKS-RCB head-to-head, Dharamsala weather forecast, pitch report

Business Standard
PBKS vs RCB head-to-head record: PBKS have an advantage as they have won 17 out of 32 matches played against RCB. The PBKS vs RCB match might get affected by rain as predicted by weather agencies.

PBKS vs RCB head to head stats

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

In Match 59 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to keep their thinest hopes alive for playoffs when they lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 9 (Thursday). 


PBKS vs RCB Head to head in IPL history
In head-to-head battle, Punjab have an advantage as they have won 17 out of 32 matches played against Royal Challengers. 

  • Total matches played: 32
  • Punjab Kings won: 17
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 15
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0

PBKS vs RCB head-to-head at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala

Total matches played: 1
Punjab Kings won: 1
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 0
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0

Dharamsala weather forecast during PBKS vs RCB IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there is 51 per cent chance of rainfall at 5 PM IST today. Whether the thunderstorm will continue till the match begins, it remains to be seen. 

PBKS vs RCB head-to-head in Bengaluru
  • Matches played: 12
  • Punjab Kings won: 5
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 7
  • Abandoned: 0

Punjab vs Bengaluru head-to-head stats venue-wise

RCB vs PBKS head-to-head stats at different venues
Venues Total matches played PBKS won RCB won
Brabourne Stadium 1 1 -
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 1 -
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 2 -
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 -
Holkar Cricket Stadium 2 1 1
Kingsmead 2 1 1
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 12 5 7
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 8 3 5
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 1 -
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 1 1


HPCA Stadium key stats

HPCA Stadium IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 12
Matches won batting first 7
Matches won batting second 5
Average first innings total 179
Runs per over 8.52
Runs per wicket 27.71
Highest total recorded 232/2 by PBKS vs RCB in 2011
Lowest total recorded 116/10 by PBKS vs Deccan Chargers in 2011

IPL Record at HPCA Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats Numbers
Matches 10
Matches won batting first 7
Matches won batting second 3
Average first innings score 179.3
Average first innings winning score 191.7
Average powerplay score 48
Average death-over score 52

IPL 2024 key toss stats at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala

  • Matches: 1
  • Matches won batting first: 1
  • Matches won batting second: 0
  • Average first innings total: 167
  • Average second innings total: 139

Dharamsala pitch report for PBKS vs RCB match

The Dharamsala wicket is expected to be batting-friendly. The dew will play a huge role at HPCA Stadium today. The match between PBKS and CSK was played in the day and thus, spinners played a crucial role as pitch was dual paced. It will be interesting to see how the synthetic pitch in Dharamsala will behave as it is one of its kind in India.
First Published: May 09 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

