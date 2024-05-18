Business Standard
IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK: Bengaluru weather hourly forecast & rain prediction

The weather prediction shows that the chances of rainfall are reduced significantly after 3 PM IST.

RCB vs CSK, Chinnaswamy Stadium rain prediction and chances

The inclement weather conditions in Benglauru may disrupt RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2024,

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The much-anticipated clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is finally here. The RCB vs CSK clash on the penultimate day of IPL 2024's league phase will determine the 4th team for the playoffs. However, inclement weather conditions in Bengaluru can play a spoil the party for RCB, who are on a five-match winning streak and once again kept their fans' hope for till their final league game. 

Amidst rain predictions during the match, RCB and CSK fans can hope those rain gods stay away from M Chinnaswamay Stadium in the evening as they did in the morning. 

Bengaluru woke up with a blue skyline and the sun shining brightly. But as observed by the locals, the wet weather conditions generally start to kick in as the day progresses in the last few days. 

So what weather forecast agencies are predicting?

While the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Bengaluru throughout the weekend, the agencies and websites that provide hourly weather forecast updates are showing some variations. 

Bengaluru weather hourly weather forecast:

According to accuweather.com, there is a 61 per cent chance of rainfall, starting at 1 PM IST in Bengaluru. 

The weather prediction further shows that the chances of rainfall are reduced significantly after 3 PM IST. 

There is no prediction of a thunderstorm from 4 PM to 11 PM IST, with chances of precipitation below 50 per cent during the same period.


However, the rain prediction for the weather channel is contrasting of Accuweather. com.

The weather channel's hourly prediction states that thunderstorms are expected throughout the day with chances of rainfall going up to 100 per cent till 4:30 PM IST. The chances for rainfall after 5 PM IST show a trend in a downward trajectory. 

First Published: May 18 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

