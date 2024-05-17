IPL 2024: RCB vs CSK head-to-head, Bengaluru weather forecast, pitch report

In Match 68 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look horns with Chennai Super Kings (LSG) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 18 (Saturday). The RCB vs CSK match is huge in the context of the IPL 2024 Playoffs qualification as the both teams aiming to confirm a their place. When the two teams locked horns in IPL 2024 opener, Chennai emerged victorious.
RCB vs CSK Head to head in IPL history
In head-to-head battle, Super Kings have a clear advantage as they have won 22 matches out of 33 played against Royal Challengers.
- Total matches played: 33
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 10
- Chennai Super Kings won: 22
- No result: 1
- Abandoned: 0
RCB vs CSK head-to-head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
- Total matches played: 10
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 4
- Chennai Super Kings won: 5
- No result: 1
- Abandoned: 0
RCB vs CSK head-to-head in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
- Matches played: 9
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 1
- Chennai Super Kings won: 8
- Abandoned: 0
Chennai vs Bengaluru head-to-head stats venue-wise
|RCB vs CSK head-to-head venuewise
|Venues
|Total matches played
|CSK won
|LSG won
|No result
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|-
|JSCA International Stadium Complex
|2
|1
|1
|-
|Kingsmead
|2
|1
|1
|-
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
|10
|5
|4
|1
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|9
|8
|1
|-
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|-
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|-
|St George's Park
|1
|1
|-
|-
|The Wanderers Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|-
|Wankhede Stadium
|2
|2
|-
|-
Also Read
Check IPL 2024 playoffs full schedule here
M Chinnaswamy Stadium key stats
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|94
|Matches won batting first
|40
|Matches won batting second
|50
|Average first innings total
|167.31
|Runs per over
|8.78
|Runs per wicket
|27.88
|Highest total recorded
|287/3 by SRH vs RCB in 2024
|Lowest total recorded
|82 by RCB vs KKR in 2008
|IPL Record at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|6
|Matches won batting second
|4
|Average first innings score
|197
|Average first innings winning score
|209.5
|Average powerplay score
|57
|Average death-over score
|54.3
Check IPL 2024 points table here
IPL 2024 key toss stats at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
- Matches: 6
- Matches won batting first: 3
- Matches won batting second: 3
- Average first innings total: 193
- Average second innings total: 179
M Chinnaswamy Stadiun pitch report for RCB vs CSK match
The wicket at M Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to offer assistance to batters. However, it is not easy to predict the behaviour of Bengaluru wicket for RCB vs CSK match given it has been under covers since two days due to wet weather conditions.