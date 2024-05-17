IPL 2024 tomorrow's match: RCB vs CSK Playing 11, live toss time, streaming





Check IPL 2024 playoffs full schedule here A high-octane clash is expected to enthrall the die-hard fans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 18 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, a wet weather conditions are likely to play a spoilsport as players and broadcasters will be hoping that raingods will stay from Bengaluru after 6 PM IST on Saturday.

Why RCB vs CSK match is very important in context of playoffs?

RCB, who are on a five-match winning streak, still have a chance to make it to the playoffs if they beat Chennai by 18 runs or more. While Chasing, Bengaluru have to overhaul whatever target with 11 or more balls to spare in order to qualify at 14 points and better net run rate against Chennai.

For Chennai the equation is very simple, win the match or lose by less than 18 runs.

Coming to the team dynamics, with Will Jacks on national duty, Glenn Maxwell is expected to find a place in the RCB Playing 11. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali has went back to UK for national duty, Richard Gleeson is expected to replace the English southpaw in CSK Playing.

IPL 2024: RCB vs CSK Playing 11 prediction

RCB Playing 11 probables: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj

[Impact Sub: Vijaykumar Vyshak/Yash Dayal]

CSK Playing 11 probables: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mitchell Santner/Richard Gleeson, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

[Impact Sub: Sameer Rizvi]



Bengaluru vs Chennai head-to-head

Total matches played: 33

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 10

Chennai Super Kings won: 22

No result: 1

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Manoj Bhandage, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish



Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST) Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Match 68 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the RCB vs CSK live toss take place on Saturday (May 18)?

In IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST today.

At what time will the RCB vs CSK live match start on May 18?

The Royal Challengers vs Super Kings live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on May 18 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the RCB vs CSK IPL match in India for free.