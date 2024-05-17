Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Will Gautam Gambhir succeed Rahul Dravid as Team India's head coach?

Gambhir, who was instrumental with the bat during India's World Cup campaigns in 2007 and 2011, has no coaching experience at the international and domestic levels.

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, Mentor, Kolkata Knight Riders. Photo: @KKRiders

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approached Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir for the role of the Men in Blue's head coach.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, BCCI has contacted Gambhir for the high-profile job.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The report further states that the board could have detailed discussions with the former Delhi cricketer after the conclusion of IPL 2024.

However, the last day to apply for the head coach job is May 27, a day after the IPL 2024 final.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that Dravid has communicated with BCCI that he is not interested in seeking another tenure as India's head coach.

Gambhir's Coaching Experience

Gambhir, who was instrumental with the bat during India's World Cup campaigns in 2007 and 2011, has no coaching experience at the international and domestic levels.

He was the mentor of LSG during IPL 2022 and 2023 and helped them to qualify for the playoffs. During Gambhir's mentorship, Kolkata played a different brand of cricket and have been at the top of the IPL 2024 points table.


Gautam Gambhir batting career stats
Format Matches Innings NO Runs HS Avg SR 100 200 50 4s 6s
Test 58 104 5 4154 206 41.96 51.49 9 1 22 517 10
ODI 147 143 11 5238 150 39.68 85.25 11 0 34 561 17
T20I 37 36 2 932 75 27.41 119.03 0 0 7 109 10
IPL 154 152 16 4218 93 31.01 123.91 0 0 36 491 59

Topics : Gautam Gambhir India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon