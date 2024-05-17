Will Gautam Gambhir succeed Rahul Dravid as Team India's head coach?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approached Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir for the role of the Men in Blue's head coach.
According to an ESPNcricinfo report, BCCI has contacted Gambhir for the high-profile job.
The report further states that the board could have detailed discussions with the former Delhi cricketer after the conclusion of IPL 2024.
However, the last day to apply for the head coach job is May 27, a day after the IPL 2024 final.
Meanwhile, it is also reported that Dravid has communicated with BCCI that he is not interested in seeking another tenure as India's head coach.
Gambhir's Coaching Experience
Gambhir, who was instrumental with the bat during India's World Cup campaigns in 2007 and 2011, has no coaching experience at the international and domestic levels.
He was the mentor of LSG during IPL 2022 and 2023 and helped them to qualify for the playoffs. During Gambhir's mentorship, Kolkata played a different brand of cricket and have been at the top of the IPL 2024 points table.
|Gautam Gambhir batting career stats
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|200
|50
|4s
|6s
|Test
|58
|104
|5
|4154
|206
|41.96
|51.49
|9
|1
|22
|517
|10
|ODI
|147
|143
|11
|5238
|150
|39.68
|85.25
|11
|0
|34
|561
|17
|T20I
|37
|36
|2
|932
|75
|27.41
|119.03
|0
|0
|7
|109
|10
|IPL
|154
|152
|16
|4218
|93
|31.01
|123.91
|0
|0
|36
|491
|59