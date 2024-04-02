IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG matchups: Pooran against Maxwell to Krunal vs Karthik





Check RCB vs LSG LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Tuesday, April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

It was the same venue where the two teams went on a run-scoring spree last they met each other in IPL 2023. Therefore it becomes important to know the big match-ups in this game to gauge if it could produce a similar thrill like the one in 2023.

Nicholas Pooran vs Glenn Maxwell in batting and bowling too

Two of the biggest hitters in the world cricket at the moment, NBichiloas Pooran and G;enn Maxwell will be up against each other. Pooran has shown great form in both matches but has been unable to convert the starts, scoring an unbeaten 64 in a losing cause against Rajasthan Royals and 46 against Punjab Kings.

Maxwell on the other hand has not had a great start with scores of 0, 3 and 28 in the three matches. But this might be the game where the Big Show can get going. With his off-spin, Maxwell could be a good bowling match-up against left-handed Pooran as well.

Krunal Pandya vs Dinesh Karthik: Economical bowler vs great finisher



Krunla Pandya has figures of 0/19 and 0/26 in his four-over spells in the two matches played so far. On the other hand, Karthik has scored quickfire 38, 28 and 20 in his three matches. Thus it is going to be a matchup of economy vs finishing when these two off-filed players will face up against each other on the field.

Virat Kohli vs Mayank Yadav: Master vs menacing pace

The most famous West Delhi player Virat Kohli has had scores of 21, 77 and 83 in the three matches he has played so far. He is the master of his game and would be up against another West Delhi boy Maybnak Yadav, who is the newest pace sensation in the town.

Mayank bowled nine of his 24 deliveries at 150 kmph or more in his debut spell of four overs. He showed range and consistency with the kind of line he maintained while bowling at that place. Broad even called him a great prospect for India to play all formats. It would be the biggest Test of Mayank to bowl against Kohli early on in this game.

Ravi Bishnoi vs Cameron Green: Battle of the Young Guns

Cameron Green has established himself as a big hitter of the white ball. Though he is yet to make a big score this season, the Aussie could target the leg-spin of Ravi Bishnoi. Bishnoi has bowled well so far including in the match against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, but he needs to be wary of the big hitters of Bengaluru.

Yash Dayal vs KL Rahul: Challenge of in-swing

Yash Dayal has been phenomenally good against the right-handers, taking the ball away from them. It is courtesy of that he had figures of 1/23 against Chennai Super Kings and 1/27 against Punjab Kings. However, he was hit for plenty by Kolkata Knight Riders' left-hand heavy batting order.