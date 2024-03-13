Shami to Brook: Full list of unavailable players, replacements in IPL 2024

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is just a week away. The top cricketers of the world will assemble for different franchises in India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. While IPL 2024 could be the best possible preparations for the Indian as well as International players, some IPL teams will be without the services of their key players.

Mohammed Shami, the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2023, is one of the few names, who will miss this season of cash-rich league. Meanwhile, England's hard-hitting middle order batter Harry Brook also opted out of the tournament.

Here is the full list of injured, unavailable players and their replacements:



Delhi Capitals

Harry Brook: The batter is the third Englishman to opt out of the Indian Premier League 2024. Delhi bought Brook for Rs 4 crore in the IPL 2024 auction. Brook represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in previous season.

Chennai Super Kings

Devon Conway: The Kiwi batter has recently been out of action after thumb surgery. He will be out of action for eight weeks.

Replacement: Chennai has not named his replacement.

Rajasthan Royals

Prasidh Krishna: The Karnataka pacer will miss the Indian Premier League for the second season in a row. He underwent quadriceps surgery, which he picked up during Ranji Trophy 2023-24, in February.

Replacement: Rajasthan have not named his replacement yet.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Jason Roy: The hard-hitting English opener withdrew from IPL 2024 due to personal reasons.

Replacement: Roy's countryman, Phil Salt has been named his replacement. Salt is currently world number 2 in ICC T20 rankings.

Gus Atkinson: The English pacer has to pull out of the tournament from his maiden IPL season after the English and Wales Cricket Board wanted to manage his workload.

Replacement: Sri Lanka's pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been named Atkinson's replacement in Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gujarat Giants

Mohammed Shami: India's veteran pacer has been out of action since the India vs Australia final in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Shami underwent ankle surgery in London recently.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has informed that Shami won't be available for selection till the Bangladesh series in August.

Replacement: Gujarat Giants have not named his replacement yet.

Mathew Wade: The Australian wicket-keeper batter, who led Gujarat in the absence of Hardik in the previous two seasons, is not available for selection first two matches (March 25 and 27) of Giants.

Wade opted to play the Sheffield Shield final for Tasmania from March 21 to 25.

Lucknow Super Giants

Mark Wood: Like Atkinson, Wood is pulled out of the tournament by ECB to manage his workload, given T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place just after the conclusion of IPL.

Replacement: West Indian pacer Shamar Joseph has been named Wood's replacement. Joseph led his team to first Test win in 41 on Australian soil with broken toe.