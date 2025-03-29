Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 controversy: Watch fans fight during RR vs KKR match in Guwahati

IPL 2025 controversy: Watch fans fight during RR vs KKR match in Guwahati

The video circulating on social media shows a scuffle in the stands, though it remains unclear whether it was an internal dispute or a clash between RR and KKR fans

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It has been only a week since IPL 2025 started, but the number of controversies that have already taken place proves that the season is going to be anything but smooth sailing. From a commentator getting called out for his racist comment to ball tampering allegations to lack of communication between the pitch curator and team management, all this has taken place in the last seven days. And if the drama revolving around players and staff members was not enough, fans have made their way into the list following the match between RR and KKR at Guwahati last Wednesday. A violent altercation broke out among spectators, with a viral video showing fans engaging in a physical fight. Security personnel had to step in swiftly to defuse the situation, preventing further escalation.
 
 
The video circulating on social media shows a scuffle in the stands, though it remains unclear whether it was an internal dispute among Rajasthan Royals supporters or a clash between RR and KKR fans. With emotions running high in the packed stadium, tensions flared, leading to an unpleasant disruption in the stands.  Watch video here: 

As it happened
 
The incident occurred during Rajasthan Royals' innings when the team lost early wickets. At the time, young batter Dhruv Jurel and power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer were at the crease, trying to stabilise the innings. The intense match situation, coupled with passionate fan rivalries, may have contributed to the heated altercation.
 
Fan invades pitch
 
In a separate breach of security, an enthusiastic fan ran onto the field to meet local hero Riyan Parag. The individual managed to reach the cricketer, even touching his feet as a mark of respect before security officials intervened and escorted him away. While the gesture may have been one of admiration, the breach raises concerns over player safety in such high-profile matches.
 
Security concerns loom over IPL 2025
 
These back-to-back incidents highlight growing concerns over crowd control and stadium security in the ongoing IPL season. With thousands of passionate fans turning up for every game, ensuring discipline and safety in the stands remains a top priority for tournament organisers. Officials are expected to review and strengthen security measures to prevent similar incidents in upcoming matches.

Topics : Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders T20 cricket

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

