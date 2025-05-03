Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 07:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: Why star pacer Hazlewood is not part of RCB playing 11 vs CSK?

In place of Hazlewood, South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been drafted into the playing 11.

In a major development ahead of the high-stakes IPL 2025 encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the fixture. While RCB have not provided an official reason for his absence, it's speculated that Hazlewood might be carrying a minor niggle, prompting the team management to rest him as a precaution with the playoffs approaching.  Check RCB vs CSK full scorecard here
 
Hazlewood has been a vital cog in RCB’s bowling unit this season, picking up 18 wickets in just 10 matches. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025 and has been particularly effective during the death overs, delivering under pressure in crucial moments. His absence is expected to be felt heavily, especially against a formidable CSK batting lineup that tends to dominate during the powerplay and at the death. 
 
 
Ngidi Makes Season Debut Against Former Team 
In place of Hazlewood, South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been drafted into the playing 11. This will mark Ngidi’s first appearance of the IPL 2025 season, and notably, it comes against his former franchise, CSK. While Ngidi brings international experience and pace to the attack, he hasn’t had much game time this season, and it remains to be seen whether he can fill the void left by Hazlewood.
 
RCB fans will be hoping that Hazlewood’s absence is only temporary. With the team still in the hunt for a playoff berth, his recovery and availability for the remaining league matches could play a crucial role in their push for the top four.

First Published: May 03 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

