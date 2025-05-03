IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking each other on in Match 52 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, today. In the match CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first. Check RCB vs CSK full scorecard here
IPL 2025 RCB vs CSK Broadcast Details
|IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch RCB vs CSK in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2025?
The RCB vs CSK match is scheduled for Saturday, 3 May 2025.
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
What time will the toss take place for the RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 p.m. IST.
When will the RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2025 start?
The RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 p.m. IST.
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
Where to stream the RCB vs CSK match live in India?
You can live stream the match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.