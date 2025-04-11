Friday, April 11, 2025 | 08:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: GT is a simple team with straight methods, says batter Shahrukh

Press Trust of India Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Titans middle-order batter Shahrukh Khan on Friday vouched for his team's "simple methods", saying the Shubman Gill-led side was quite clear about its game plan and what it wants to achieve.

GT have been one of the most consistent IPL teams since they came into existence four seasons back, winning the IPL title in their inaugural year under Hardik Pandya and are currently leading the table with eight points after four wins from five games.

GT will take on Lucknow Super Giants here on Saturday.

"I think we are a very simple team with simple methods. As far as the tournament is concerned, every team is strong and the way we play our cricket matters the most -- how we do it instead of what we are going to do," said Shahrukh, who is yet to make an impact this season, during a pre-match media interaction.

 

"We are pretty set on what we have to do and, I think, we will do well (in) this game (against LSG) as well," he added.

Shahrukh added that one of the best things about GT is that the team remains grounded irrespective of results.

"GT from the first year has been a very balanced side and we focus on a lot of simple cricket. We are not looking to be extravagant or something. It's important that we play cricket the way it has to be played and the way the game goes.

"There is no set plan whatsoever because as the game unfolds our plans keep changing and the good thing is that everybody in the team is aware of that... it's not that if we win we are on a high and if we lose we are down and out; it's pretty stable and neutral," he added.

He also credited head coach Ashish Nehra and captain Shubman for GT's fine run this season.

"Very intelligent coach, to be honest. I think, everybody knows the way Ashish Nehra is, he is very compassionate about the players and that's why it seems like from the outside he cares a lot for the people around him.

"If you talk about Shubman (Gill), he has been captaining for the last two years and he is also adding so many things to his captaincy skills and it's good to see the combination of both Ashish Nehra and Shubman Gill... they work very well, it's like hand in glove.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

