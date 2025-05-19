IPL 2025: Full list of overseas players available for all 10 teams

As IPL 2025 kick-started once again after an almost 10-day pause due to the Indo-Pak geopolitical conflict, teams recalibrated their line-ups with several key overseas players confirming their availability for the remainder of the league stage. Delhi Capitals faced a setback on Friday with Mitchell Starc and Donovan Ferreira opting out of the rest of the tournament, while South African Tristan Stubbs joined their squad for the final three league matches, though he will miss the playoffs if DC qualify. The availability of vice-captain Faf du Plessis remains uncertain.
Mumbai Indians welcome back England all-rounder Will Jacks for their last two league games, though he will depart before the playoffs due to international duties, mirroring Jos Buttler’s schedule. Punjab Kings see partial returns, with Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis set to miss their first game post-resumption but join thereafter.
Moreover, apart from these players, there are others who have decided against returning for the remainder of IPL 2025, and some are still uncertain. Now, as per all the viable data on Friday, which players are available and which players are unavailable or uncertain for IPL 2025, franchise-wise? Take a look.
|IPL 2025: Overseas Player Availability by Team
|Team
|Players Available
|Uncertain Players
|Players Not Available
|Gujarat Titans
|Jos Buttler* (until league stage), Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada* (until league stage), Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee
|–
|–
|RCB
|Romario Shepherd, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell* (only 2 league games), Tim David, Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi* (until league stage), Nuwan Thushara
|Josh Hazlewood
|–
|Punjab Kings
|Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen* (until league stage), Xavier Bartlett, Kyle Jamieson (replacement for Lockie Ferguson)
|Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie
|–
|Mumbai Indians
|Will Jacks* (until league stage), Ryan Rickelton* (until league stage), Bevon Jacobs, Corbin Bosch* (until league stage), Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|–
|–
|Delhi Capitals
|Tristan Stubbs* (until league stage), Faf du Plessis, Dushmantha Chameera, Sediqullah Atal
|–
|Mitchell Starc, Jake Fraser-McGurk*, Donovan Ferreira
|KKR
|Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Quinton de Kock, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anrich Nortje
|–
|Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell
|LSG
|Aiden Markram* (until league stage), Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Matthew Breetzke, Will O'Rourke (replacement for Mayank Yadav)
|–
|Shamar Joseph
|SRH
|Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Kamindu Mendis, Eshan Malinga
|–
|Wiaan Mulder
|Rajasthan Royals
|Shimron Hetmyer, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana
|–
|Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger
|CSK
|Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Dewald Brevis, Devon Conway
|–
|Jamie Overton, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Ellis
|*Players marked with an asterisk have partial availability.