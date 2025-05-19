Monday, May 19, 2025 | 10:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Full list of overseas players available for all 10 teams

IPL 2025: Full list of overseas players available for all 10 teams

Player movements and international commitments continue to shape the dynamic landscape of IPL 2025

IPL 2025 overseas player availability

IPL 2025 overseas player availability

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As IPL 2025 kick-started once again after an almost 10-day pause due to the Indo-Pak geopolitical conflict, teams recalibrated their line-ups with several key overseas players confirming their availability for the remainder of the league stage.  Delhi Capitals faced a setback on Friday with Mitchell Starc and Donovan Ferreira opting out of the rest of the tournament, while South African Tristan Stubbs joined their squad for the final three league matches, though he will miss the playoffs if DC qualify. The availability of vice-captain Faf du Plessis remains uncertain.
 
Mumbai Indians welcome back England all-rounder Will Jacks for their last two league games, though he will depart before the playoffs due to international duties, mirroring Jos Buttler’s schedule. Punjab Kings see partial returns, with Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis set to miss their first game post-resumption but join thereafter.
 
 
Moreover, apart from these players, there are others who have decided against returning for the remainder of IPL 2025, and some are still uncertain. Now, as per all the viable data on Friday, which players are available and which players are unavailable or uncertain for IPL 2025, franchise-wise? Take a look.
 
IPL 2025: Overseas Player Availability by Team
Team Players Available Uncertain Players Players Not Available
Gujarat Titans Jos Buttler* (until league stage), Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada* (until league stage), Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee
RCB Romario Shepherd, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell* (only 2 league games), Tim David, Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi* (until league stage), Nuwan Thushara Josh Hazlewood
Punjab Kings Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen* (until league stage), Xavier Bartlett, Kyle Jamieson (replacement for Lockie Ferguson) Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie
Mumbai Indians Will Jacks* (until league stage), Ryan Rickelton* (until league stage), Bevon Jacobs, Corbin Bosch* (until league stage), Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Delhi Capitals Tristan Stubbs* (until league stage), Faf du Plessis, Dushmantha Chameera, Sediqullah Atal Mitchell Starc, Jake Fraser-McGurk*, Donovan Ferreira
KKR Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Quinton de Kock, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anrich Nortje Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell
LSG Aiden Markram* (until league stage), Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Matthew Breetzke, Will O'Rourke (replacement for Mayank Yadav) Shamar Joseph
SRH Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Kamindu Mendis, Eshan Malinga Wiaan Mulder
Rajasthan Royals Shimron Hetmyer, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger
CSK Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Dewald Brevis, Devon Conway Jamie Overton, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Ellis
*Players marked with an asterisk have partial availability.
 

More From This Section

KL Rahul

KL pips Kohli to become fastest Indian batter to hit 8000 runs in T20s

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings highlights | IPL 2025 match 59

RR vs PBKS HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan by 10 runs

DC vs GT

IPL 2025 DC vs GT Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

LSG vs SRH

IPL 2025: LSG vs SRH Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

DC vs GT

IPL 2025: DC vs GT Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Topics : Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerCancer Myths Fact CheckDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon