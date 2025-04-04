Friday, April 04, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Punjab vs Rajasthan Playing 11, live toss, match time, streaming

IPL 2025: Punjab vs Rajasthan Playing 11, live toss, match time, streaming

Kings (PBKS) vs Royals (RR) Playing 11 prediction: Royals and Kings are expected not to make any changes in their Playing 11s as both the teams are coming into the match with emphatic victories

IPL 2025 match on April 5: Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) at 7:30 PM IST

IPL 2025 match on April 5: Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) at 7:30 PM IST

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In Match 18 of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh, on the double-header Saturday, March 5. PBKS vs RR will be the second match of the double-header, with the game scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.  Check IPL 2025 Match 16: LSG vs MI LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD here 
 
The Kings vs Royals rivalry has produced some unforgettable IPL moments, with Rajasthan holding a 16-12 edge in their 28 encounters. From RR’s dramatic 1-wicket win chasing 189 in 2008 to PBKS defending 191 by 4 runs in 2015, these clashes have never failed to entertain. And who can forget Rahul Tewatia’s iconic five sixes in an over during the 224-run chase in 2020, or Kartik Tyagi’s last-over heroics in 2021? In their most recent face-off in 2024, RR clinched a 3-wicket win while chasing 148. Fans can expect a thriller on the fresh Chandigarh wicket. 
 
 
Meanwhile, Sanju Samson is set to return as Rajasthan’s captain in IPL 2025, after Riyan Parag stood in as skipper for RR’s first few matches. Samson’s presence behind the stumps will be a big boost for the Royals, especially after their morale-boosting win against CSK in the previous game. Sanju now needs one more win to surpass the legendary Shane Warne as the most successful captain in RR’s history.

Also Read

Rishabh Pant

IPL 2025: Sanjiv Goenka-Rishabh Pant involved in animated chat again

Shreyas Iyer

Not right combination but right camaraderie wins you matches: Shreyas Iyer

IPL 2025

IPL 2025 points table: LSG, PBKS, RCB rankings; top batting, bowling stats

LSG vs PBKS

LSG vs PBKS HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Punjab register back-to-back wins, beat LSG by 8 wickets

LSG vs PBKS

IPL 2025: LSG vs PBKS playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

 
Sanju Samson as Captain in IPL:
  • Matches: 61
  • Won: 31
  • Lost: 29
  • Tie/NR: 0/1
  • Win percentage: 51.6
 
Most wins as a captain for Rajasthan Royals in IPL
  • Shane Warne: 31 matches
  • Sanju Samson: 31 matches
  • Rahul Dravid: 18 matches
 
Both teams are likely to retain their Playing XI, coming off emphatic victories in their previous outings. However, given the grinding nature of the tournament, the possibility of one or two changes due to injuries or niggles cannot be ruled out.
   

IPL 2025: PBKS vs RR playing 11

 
Punjab Kings playing 11 (probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson.
 
Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, , Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma
 
RR Impact Subs: Kumar Kartikeya Singh/Shubham Dubey
 
PBKS vs RR head-to-head in Indian Premier League 
  • Total matches played: 28
  • PBKS won: 12
  • RR won: 16
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0
 
Squads of both teams
 
RR squad: Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Rana, Kunal Singh Rathore, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh.
 
PBKS squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Glenn Maxwell, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur
 

IPL 2025 match on April 5: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live toss, PBKS vs RR telecast and Mumbai vs Kolkata live streaming details

 
Which teams will clash on April 5 (Saturday) in IPL 2025?
 
Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will clash in IPL 2025 on April 5 (Saturday) in the second match of the day.
  
What is the venue of the Rajasthan vs Punjab IPL 2025 match?
 
New Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals on April 5th. 
 
When will the live toss for the PBKS vs RR take place?
 
The live toss for PBKS vs RR cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 5.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Kings vs Royals IPL 2025 match?
 
The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.
 
How to watch the live streaming of today’s PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match in India?
 
Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the PBKS vs RR match. 
   
Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 

More From This Section

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) live score updates from Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

LSG vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Ayush departs after brilliant 51 runs stand with Markram

Rohit Sharma

IPL 2025, LSG vs MI: Here's why Rohit Sharma not playing today in Lucknow?

CSK vs DC

IPL 2025: CSK vs DC playing 11, live toss time, Chennai weather forecast

MS Dhoni

IPL 2025, CSK vs DC: Will Dhoni captain Super Kings in Chennai on April 5?

LSG vs MI

IPL 2025: LSG vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Topics : Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon